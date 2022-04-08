Gentry School District to contract custodial services at middle school

GENTRY -- With four openings on the janitorial staff and few applicants, the Gentry School Board approved March 28 contracting custodial services for the middle school next school year with SG360, a commercial janitorial service specializing in cleaning schools.

According to Jason Barrett, transportation and maintenance director for the district, when including the cost of cleaning supplies, contracting the service may cost slightly less than hiring custodians and purchasing the cleaning supplies.

By contracting for just one school campus, the district will not be terminating other district custodians but trying out the service and filling the gap in the need for school cleaning services.

Barrett said the contract for custodians to clean the middle school would be $7,413.48 per month or $97,413 per year. He said the district is currently spending $99,000 on cleaning in the middle school with its own custodians.

Barrett told board members that the HVAC project at the high school was to come out of engineering April 1, moving the district closer to having a biddable project.

In other business, the board approved extending the ALE (alternative learning experience) program to include the middle school. It currently is being used to help high school students make up credits and complete needed coursework to graduate. It is being expanded to help middle school students who are at risk of failing or falling behind in the standard classroom setting.

The board approved rehiring principals and building administrators and voted to contract janitorial services for the middle school campus for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board unanimously approved offering new contracts for the 2022-2023 school year to school principals Victoria Groomer (primary school), Keeta Neal (intermediate school), Kristen Smartt (primary/intermediate school), Danielle Freeman (middle school) and Brae Harper (high school). A new LEA supervisor, who will be over the district's special education teachers and programs, will need to be hired for the new school year, according to Terrie Metz, superintendent of Gentry Public Schools.

The board approved the resignations of custodian Scott Heaton, LEA supervisor Angie Dennis, high school science teacher Kendra Crouse, middle school PE teacher and football coach JT Barlow, primary school music teacher Summer Bostic and middle school science teacher Jacob Lee.

The board approved retirements for high school math teacher Wayne Pipkin, high school counselor Kathy Pipkin, intermediate school music teacher Trella Yates and middle school secretary Myra Welch.

New hires approved included Deitric Massey as a custodian; Tyler Clark as middle school PE and football coach; and Jamie Bell, fourth-grade teacher.

Transfers for next year include Jade Riley and Becky Baxter to Opportunity Culture reach associates, Anthony Herbaugh to high school computer science, Krista Carr to ALE English, Courtney Barnett to primary school receptionist and John Madding to ALE math teacher.

A list of athletic assignments was also approved, with the notation that Erica Jones had resigned from her current volleyball coaching duties and that Tim Fulks was not included as a golf coach with a shortage of golfers in the golf program in the current school year.

The board also approved on a first reading a calendar submitted by the district's personnel policy committee. The calendar will be reviewed and brought back for consideration on its second reading later this month.

Brent Hester, the athletic director for the district, provided information to the board on the district's 4A classification and where the district ranked in size compared to other schools in the classification. Other districts in the 4A-1 Football Conference for next year include Berryville, Elkins, Gravette, Green Forest, Huntsville, Lincoln and Ozark. In basketball and other sports, Gentry shares the conference with Berryville, Farmington, Gravette, Huntsville, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian. Gentry ranks 45th out of 47 schools in size with 325 students for basketball and other sports. It ranks 27th out of 48 in football.

The meeting opened with a brief performance from "Something's Rotten," a musical put on last month by Gentry High School's theater and choir students.

Also recognized in the opening minutes of the meeting were the varsity girls' basketball team and coaches Toby Tevebough and Courtney Place. The young team, made up of one junior and a roster full of sophomores, was recognized for its outstanding season and for competing in district, regional and state tournaments.