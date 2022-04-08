The world in brief : German bill on mandatory shots fails





German bill on mandatory shots fails

BERLIN -- German lawmakers on Thursday rejected a bill requiring all people age 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his health minister originally called for a vaccination mandate to apply to all adults in Germany, but some government lawmakers and most of the opposition had rejected the idea.

The bill was put forward by a cross-party group after months of haggling. It envisaged requiring older people to get the shot, but for there to be compulsory counseling for all adults to help them weigh the advantages and risks of vaccination against covid-19.

A total of 378 lawmakers voted against the bill, 296 were in favor and nine abstained.

Social Democratic lawmaker Dagmar Schmidt, who presented the compromise bill, noted that the number of infections has been going down lately.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany have declined in recent weeks from a peak of about 300,000 a day to just over 200,000 in the past 24 hours. There were 328 covid-19-related deaths reported Thursday, according to Germany's disease control agency.

But Schmidt said it was necessary to prepare for a new rise in cases and a possible new variant emerging later this year.

"We will face the same challenge next fall that we did last fall," she said. "The virus won't simply disappear."

Official of Burma's Central Bank shot

BANGKOK -- A deputy governor of Burma's Central Bank was shot at her home on Thursday, less than a week after new regulations were issued ordering that foreign money held in bank accounts in the military-ruled nation must be exchanged for the local currency.

There were conflicting accounts of whether Than Than Swe, appointed to her post after the military seized power, survived the attack.

She is believed to be the most senior official associated with the military-run administration to be shot since February last year, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

Than Than Swe was shot by two men when she opened the door to her apartment in Bahan township in Yangon, the country's biggest city, said Thet Oo, a local official. He said she was taken to a military hospital where she was confirmed dead, but a report by the U.S. government-backed Radio Free Asia cited a military spokesman as saying she was being treated for her wounds.

A militant group called the Yangon Region Military Command, which pledges allegiance to the National Unity Government, the main opposition organization, posted a statement on its Facebook page taking responsibility for the attack on Than Than Swe.

It claimed to have carried out 1,128 attacks from September, when the National Unity Government announced it was launching attacks on the military. It said its attacks resulted in 253 deaths and 300 injuries.

The National Unity Government has in the past tended to distance itself from attacks on civilians that could be characterized as terrorism.

Tel Aviv shooting leaves 2 people dead

TEL AVIV, Israel -- At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv on Thursday night in an area with several bars and restaurants packed with people, Israeli medics said.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at "several scenes" around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

The nearby Ichilov hospital said two people had died and that it was treating another eight who were wounded.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Syria base housing U.S. troops shelled

BEIRUT -- Artillery hit a base housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria early Thursday, lightly injuring two members of the U.S.-led coalition there, the organization said.

The International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said troops at Green Village in the province that borders Iraq reported receiving two rounds of indirect fire. Two coalition members were lightly injured in the attack, it added, saying that both were treated and returned to duty Thursday morning.

Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River, is an installation used by some of the several hundred U.S. forces in Syria.

The coalition said the incoming rounds ignited two fires that were quickly extinguished.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said five rockets were fired early Thursday from positions where Iran-backed fighters are based.





FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas, April 1, 2022 German lawmakers are debating Thursday whether to require all people aged 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus _ a compromise solution the government hopes will receive a parliamentary majority. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)



Karl Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health, speaks at the Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 7, 2020. The Bundestag votes on mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)







Israeli security forces search for assailants on Thursday near the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP/Ariel Schalit)





