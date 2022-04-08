Getting it straight

Former Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, did not list Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent from Sulphur Springs, as a reference on his application to be vice chancellor of institutional relations at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Another applicant listed Hendren as reference on her application for the job. The reference was reported incorrectly in an article that ran in Thursday's editions.