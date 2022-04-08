Helpers pitch in at site of church





The Wabbaseka Methodist Church property received a cleanup Saturday, and the new owner, Jason Irby, thanked volunteers for their efforts.

Irby plans to repurpose the building and grounds as a preservation and wellness campus, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

"It was a beautiful day and we had beautiful fellowship," Irby said. "It was so wonderful how people came from across the state to participate in this much needed manicure of a historic building. Volunteers cleared bush and brush. They cut away overgrown trees and put the rake to leaves."

The cleanup was organized by Rachel Patton of Preserve Arkansas. Patton was joined by her organization's members including Hunter Windle, Bart Stafford, Jeff Silva, Mary Silva and Drue Patton.

Other volunteers included David Ware of the Arkansas State Archives, Audrey Long of Grace Gardens, Narvell Irby, a member of Wabbaseka Park Committee, as well as Arkansas Flag/Wabbaseka Memorial Committee; Consuela Lodon-Lamb, Wabbaseka City Secretary, accompanied by Jean Kearney; and new owner of the Wabbaseka Methodist Church, Irby, a Wabbaseka native and author.

Irby said the work would put the property in a better position to be preserved.

"The first time of a collaborative effort under new management yielded great results," Irby said. "There was fellowship among those with the common interest of preserving history. The leaves went to Grace Gardens for compost. The food was so abundant that we were able to share with the Men's Ministry of Wabbaseka Second Missionary Baptist Church as they also were conducting a cleanup day. Overall, it was a wonderful April Saturday. Thanks again to everyone."

Details will be forthcoming about plans to repurpose the property as a preservation and wellness campus. Details: Jason Irby, at jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com or jasonirby.wordpress.com.





State and local volunteers clean up the Wabbaseka Methodist Church property where the new owner, Jason Irby, plans to repurpose the site as a preservation and wellness campus. (Special to The Commercial)





