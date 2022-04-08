DEAR HELOISE: With summer on its way and the covid pandemic slowly becoming less of a worry, more people are planning vacations. Having worked in the hospitality industry for a number of years, I have a few hints to help travelers have a happy, enjoyable stay at a hotel/motel.

First, if your room is not to your liking, please remain calm and ask to speak to the manager. Hotels want to keep you as a customer and will usually do their best to accommodate your requests, within reason. If the room is not what you had expected, ask for an upgrade. If the hotel is full and your room has been given away, ask if they can arrange for you to stay at another place. Before you leave to return home, be sure you have everything packed. We frequently find shoes under a bed, clothing hanging on the back of the bathroom door, shampoo and conditioner in the shower.

We hope you enjoy your stay and return home satisfied with the service and accommodations.

-- Patricia L., Orlando, Fla.

DEAR READER: To this I would add, if you make reservations ahead of time, be sure to ask for a confirmation number, along with the phone number, name and address of the hotel.

DEAR HELOISE: Lost luggage is a part of air travel, but there are ways to reduce the chances of having your bags lost while flying. Be sure to remove all old tags on your suitcases and carry-on items. Make sure the correct tag is on your luggage. Put an identification tag on all of your bags. Some people laminate a business card, punch a small hole in the corner and attach it with a colorful ribbon so it's easy to spot. Get to baggage claim as soon as you get off the plane. Warning: Thieves target expensive luggage. Try to pare down the items in your luggage, because excess weight is very expensive.

-- John F., Honolulu, Hawaii

DEAR HELOISE: My husband recently retired from his position in a large corporation. We always had several events to attend each year where a formal dress was required. The closet in the guest room was crammed with beautiful but no longer needed evening gowns. I called the local high school and asked if I could donate these dresses to girls who could not afford prom dresses.

They put a notice on a bulletin board letting the girls know that the dresses were available if they wanted a gown for the prom or for the homecoming dance. I had 18 girls call about dresses. Now my closet is almost empty and 18 young women have prom dresses! And it was a delight to have young people here.

-- Eleanor C., Toledo, Ohio

