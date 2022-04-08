High school scores

Thursday's scores
Baseball
Bergman 10, Berryville 4
Conway St. Joseph 10, Nemo Vista 0
County Line 20, Mulberry 0
Hamburg 8, Star City 7
Hampton 9, Junction City 6
Magnolia 8, Crossett 2
McCrory 13, Bald Knob 3
Mena 8, Mount Ida 7
Midland 7, Tuckerman 3
Monticello 17, Fordyce 2
Mountainburg 7, Johnson County Westside 2
North Little Rock 4, Benton 3
Ouachita 16, Mills 6
Pea Ridge 10, Cassville, Mo. 0
Rector 9, Riverside 2
Springdale Har-Ber 17, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 0
Trumann 11, East Poinsett County 10
Softball
Alma 12, Prairie Grove 11
Armorel 3, Mammoth Spring 2
Benton Harmony Grove 17, Watson Chapel 7
Bentonville 15, Springdale 0
Bismarck 7, Malvern 6
Bradford 9, Cave City 7
Cabot 3, Clarksville 2
Corning 12, Rivercrest 8
Cotter 19, Bergman 4
Dover 18, Danville 2
East Poinsett County 12, Jonesboro 3
Fouke 14, Magnolia 2
Gosnell 4, Hoxie 2
Greenland 9, Two Rivers 2
Greenwood 3, Hackett 2
Johnson Co. Westside 12, Mountainburg 2
Lamar 10, Paris 1
Mammoth Spring 2-2, Armorel 3-1
Marked Tree 20, Clarendon 0
Marmaduke 16, Maynard 0
Maumelle Charter 20, eStem 6
Melbourne 9, Salem 4
Morrilton 10, Sylvan Hills 3
Ouachita 6, Horatio 2
Pangburn 10, Newport 3
Russellville 10, Clinton 7
Sheridan 16, Hot Springs 0
Shirley 9, Concord 3
Stuttgart 3, Bauxite 2
Tuckerman 9, Midland 1
Van Buren 7-6, Mountain Home 6-2
West Side Greers Ferry 2, Calico Rock 1
Wonderview 9, South Side Bee Branch 2
Woodlawn 13, McGehee 2
Soccer
Boys
Buffalo Island Central 4,
Crowley's Ridge Academy 1
Cave City 3, Episcopal Collegiate 3
Eureka Springs 4, Lead Hill 0
Green Forest 4, Thaden 1
Little Rock Parkview 6, Jacksonville 1
Valley View 8, Jonesboro Westside 1
Girls
Brookland 5, Southside Batesville 1
Central Arkansas Christian 11, Malvern 0
Life Way Christian 2, Decatur 1
Sheridan 1, Hot Springs 0
Valley View 6, Jonesboro Westside 0