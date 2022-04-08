Sections
High school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:15 a.m.

Thursday's scores

Baseball

Bergman 10, Berryville 4

Conway St. Joseph 10, Nemo Vista 0

County Line 20, Mulberry 0

Hamburg 8, Star City 7

Hampton 9, Junction City 6

Magnolia 8, Crossett 2

McCrory 13, Bald Knob 3

Mena 8, Mount Ida 7

Midland 7, Tuckerman 3

Monticello 17, Fordyce 2

Mountainburg 7, Johnson County Westside 2

North Little Rock 4, Benton 3

Ouachita 16, Mills 6

Pea Ridge 10, Cassville, Mo. 0

Rector 9, Riverside 2

Springdale Har-Ber 17, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 0

Trumann 11, East Poinsett County 10

Softball

Alma 12, Prairie Grove 11

Armorel 3, Mammoth Spring 2

Benton Harmony Grove 17, Watson Chapel 7

Bentonville 15, Springdale 0

Bismarck 7, Malvern 6

Bradford 9, Cave City 7

Cabot 3, Clarksville 2

Corning 12, Rivercrest 8

Cotter 19, Bergman 4

Dover 18, Danville 2

East Poinsett County 12, Jonesboro 3

Fouke 14, Magnolia 2

Gosnell 4, Hoxie 2

Greenland 9, Two Rivers 2

Greenwood 3, Hackett 2

Johnson Co. Westside 12, Mountainburg 2

Lamar 10, Paris 1

Mammoth Spring 2-2, Armorel 3-1

Marked Tree 20, Clarendon 0

Marmaduke 16, Maynard 0

Maumelle Charter 20, eStem 6

Melbourne 9, Salem 4

Morrilton 10, Sylvan Hills 3

Ouachita 6, Horatio 2

Pangburn 10, Newport 3

Russellville 10, Clinton 7

Sheridan 16, Hot Springs 0

Shirley 9, Concord 3

Stuttgart 3, Bauxite 2

Tuckerman 9, Midland 1

Van Buren 7-6, Mountain Home 6-2

West Side Greers Ferry 2, Calico Rock 1

Wonderview 9, South Side Bee Branch 2

Woodlawn 13, McGehee 2

Soccer

Boys

Buffalo Island Central 4,

Crowley's Ridge Academy 1

Cave City 3, Episcopal Collegiate 3

Eureka Springs 4, Lead Hill 0

Green Forest 4, Thaden 1

Little Rock Parkview 6, Jacksonville 1

Valley View 8, Jonesboro Westside 1

Girls

Brookland 5, Southside Batesville 1

Central Arkansas Christian 11, Malvern 0

Life Way Christian 2, Decatur 1

Sheridan 1, Hot Springs 0

Valley View 6, Jonesboro Westside 0

