Home Movies

"Severance" (not rated, 46-57 minutes per episode, Apple TV) This mesmerizing nine-episode sci-fi series revolves around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), leader of a team at Lumon Industries (the industry is never clearly identified), whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives, bringing a new (and increasingly unsettling) definition to the idea of work-life balance. With Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower; most episodes are directed by Ben Stiller.

"Deep Water" (R, 1 hour, 55 minutes, Hulu) Good luck finding someone to like in this gutsy drama about the seemingly idyllic marriage of Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen, which eventually reveals dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the hapless people that get caught up in them. With Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock; directed by Adrian Lyne and based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

"So Cold the River" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes, On Demand) A bleak horror thriller about a renowned documentary filmmaker (Bethany Joy Lenz) who, hired to profile a wealthy benefactor of a town that's edging toward death, comes to realize that the subject of her investigation isn't who he claims to be. With Deanna Dunagan, Katie Sarife, Andrew J. West; directed by Paul Shoulberg. Based on the best-selling book by the same name by Michael Koryta.

"Jump, Darling" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, DVD, On Demand) Not especially original yet poignantly affecting, this LGBTQ drama follows a rookie drag queen who, reeling from a breakup and needing a change of scenery, seeks out his grandmother, who is in steep decline yet desperate to avoid moving into a nursing home. With Cloris Leachman (who died in January 2021 at the age of 94), Thomas Duplessie, Linda Kash, Jayne Eastwood; written and directed by Phil Connell.

"Panama" (R, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) An international action thriller, set in 1989 when the U.S. is on the brink of invading Panama, follows a former marine (Cole Hauser) who is hired by a CIA operative (Mel Gibson) for a top secret arms trade mission, which gradually reveals the source and nature of political power. With Charlie Weber, Kate Katzman, Jackie Cruz; directed by Mark Neveldine.

"Vicious Fun" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, DVD, Blu-Ray, On Demand) A breezy, fast-moving horror comedy in which an obnoxious film critic for a national horror magazine finds himself trapped in a self-help group for serial killers, where he attempts to fit in so as not to become the group's next victim. With Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Julian Richings; directed by Cody Calahan. The DVD and Blu-ray include filmmaker commentary, deleted scenes, a Blooper reel, behind-the-scenes photo gallery and the film's trailer.

"Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness" (not rated, Discovery+) This six-part documentary series from 11-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, this follows the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world. With Zaire Wade, Evan Holyfield and Vashti Cunningham.

"Shooter" (R, 2 hours, 4 minutes, 4K Ultra HD Steel Book) It's the 15th anniversary of this adequate 2007 vigilante thriller in which Mark Wahlberg plays a respected former Marine sniper who is pressed into service to stop an assassination attempt on the president. Since no good deed goes unpunished, he's double-crossed and framed for the attempt, and must prove his innocence while evading a shadowy organization that wants him dead. With Michael Pena, Danny Glover, Kate Mara; directed by Antoine Fuqua.

"Project Space 13" (not rated, 1 hour, 7 minutes, Blu-ray) A snippy satire that takes on the pretentions of the art world in which Nate (Keith Poulson), an emerging performance artist, lands a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery just before the entire city shuts down for covid-19. So he locks himself in the white cube space to perform for an audience of none while arguing about everything with two armed guards hired to protect him. With Jason Grisell, Theodore Bouloukos; directed by Michael M. Bilandic. The Collectors' Edition Blu-ray includes a photo gallery, a Q &A from the film's New York premiere, director/cast commentary and the official trailer.

"Measure of Revenge" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) A mystery thriller in which Broadway actress Lillian Cooper (Melissa Leo, always watchable) is making her final on-stage appearance when her famous son Curtis (Jake Weary), is found dead, which is ruled as an accidental death. That's when suspicious Lillian decides to take matters into her own hands. With Bella Thorne, Adrian Martinez, Roma Maffia; directed by Peyfa.

"Batman and Me" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) This documentary investigates the ups and downs of psychological attachment -- aka addiction -- via the story of Darren Maxwell, a Melbourne, Australia suburbanite who became obsessed with collecting Batman merchandise in the late 1980s. Now he's stuck with a room full of collectables and an identity he no longer recognizes. But a persistent, obsessive need to belong makes him unable to let go. Directed by Michael Wayne.

"Topside" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) A riveting inspection of an unusual parent-child relationship is revealed beneath the streets of New York City, where a 5-year old girl and her mother live among a community that has claimed long-abandoned subway tunnels as home, until they are forced to flee above ground into a cold winter night. With Zhaila Farmer, Celine Held, Jared Abrahamson, Fatlip; directed by Logan George and Held.

"The Last Tourist" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand) This documentary examines the history of tourism as well as its current impact on the environment, wildlife and vulnerable populations around the world. With Jane Goodall, Gary E. Knell, Rachel Dodds. Directed and co-written by Tyson Sadler.

"Schemers" ( not rated, 1 hour, 31 minutes, iTunes, Apple TV, ) The ricocheting career arc of Scottish music promoter David Mclean (directed, produced and co-written by him with manic force), who became one of the U.K.'s leading proponents of grunge, involves gangsters, deal-making, women, scheming, and chance-taking to pull off a seemingly impossible ambition. Entertaining auto-hagiography that recalls, but never quite achieves, the snappy rhythms of early Guy Ritchie and Danny Boyle. With Conor Berry, Sean Connor, Tara Lee.

"Ultrasound" (not rated, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) A curiously intriguing and unpredictable sci-fi drama in which Glen (Vincent Kartheiser), while driving in a heavy rainstorm, gets stuck with two flat tires. Abandoning his vehicle, he knocks on the door of a nearby house and is greeted by an oddly friendly middle-aged man and his younger wife, who offer drinks (and more drinks) then present Glen with an offer he can't refuse. With Chelsea Lopez, Breeda Wool, Tunde Adebimpe; directed by Rob Schroeder.