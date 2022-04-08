



Happy birthday (Apr. 8): You've been impulsive in the past and now you see the benefit in being strategic. Like a poker player with killer cards, you'll communicate carefully and your restraint will win you a premium prize. You'll often join a fun crowd, though you'll also find magic as you venture to places that are easier to get to when you walk alone.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People wonder what you're really thinking, though you're not quite ready yet to let down your guard. Let them stew in the mystery of you for a while. Everyone enjoys the touch of drama you bring now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remember that sooner or later what you own ends up owning you, as possessions require attention and maintenance. The time to think about this, of course, is before you buy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The call of the wild speaks to something deep in you because it's in your first language. You don't have to relearn it. You only have to let go. You'll be carried back to where you came from.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know what's universally liked? Nothing and no one. It will be enough for today to delight yourself. If your plans please you, they will likely have a positive effect on someone else as well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The wind is only considered "angry" when it's blowing houses over. But when it's blowing a windmill, it's a power source. You'll apply your feelings to the circumstances to which they can be most useful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get the feeling that someone is watching over you. The one who has your back may be currently invisible or anonymous, but you can count on their protection. Go fearlessly forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've made something. Whether you love what you made or not, it now has the virtue of existing, which makes it more useful than things that don't exist, because existing things can be observed, built upon and revised.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While puzzles and mysteries seem fun, troubles and inconveniences don't. Yet both could be seen from the standpoint of gaming. A lot depends on how you name the problem.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The road to becoming is paved in repetition. Be mindful of what you do time and again. For better or worse, what gets replayed will one day be a part of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As you look back, mixed feelings come up. Regret is an option, but there are prettier ones. The past is a big picture with a million framing options. Why not choose the ones that are more fun to look at?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The move you most need to make next is a challenging one. Instead of shying away from emotional discomfort, move through it. Discomfort will soon give way to something beautiful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Every seed already knows how to grow itself. The planter's job is to create the proper conditions and get out of the way. Trust in the process of life.

ARIES SOLAR CHECK-IN

At this point in the Aries solar journey, check in with your goals and purposes. There’s passion to be applied. Are you being as assertive as you can be? Note that wrestling with something a little out of reach won’t bring it closer. Get up and move to where the thing is. Go all in. Commit completely. Surround it, get on top of it, overcome it.



