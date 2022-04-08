• Jan Godzinski, a pediatric surgeon in Wroclaw, Poland, said what moved him the most was "that he smiled when we told him we will be able to help him," as a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy unable to walk or move half his face after being injured by the same Russian shell that killed his father found a bit of hope.

• Katya Guseva, a Russian DJ and social media influencer, said "Bye-bye, Chanel" as she and others cut up their Chanel handbags to protest restrictions they deemed "Russophobia" imposed by the luxury French fashion label to block its products from Russia.

• Juli Mazi, a naturopathic doctor in Napa, Calif., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to selling homeopathic pellets she claimed would provide immunity to covid-19 and hundreds of fraudulent vaccination cards.

• Cassius Cash, superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, said "we're proud to be the most-visited" park but are "at a crossroads" financially, explaining a proposal to start charging parking fees along with higher rates for campsites, cabins and pavilions.

• Lance Hammonds, president of NAACP DeKalb in Georgia, decried "the perpetuation of racial terror in America" as activists protest the Sons of the Confederate Veterans' approved return to Stone Mountain Park for a Memorial Day event.

• Malika Sanders-Fortier, a state senator from Selma, said Alabama can "honor the history that is there and the history that came out of it" as lawmakers advanced the Healing History Act to create the name "Edmund W. Pettus -- Foot Soldiers Bridge."

• Art Fishman, a 95-year-old veteran of World War II, said "if it's handled right, it will teach the next generation what the war was about, why we were there, what did we fight for," as Michigan officials broke ground for a memorial to include a Wall of Stars honoring the 15,000-plus lives lost from that state alone.

• Kim Melancon of the local Chamber of Commerce hailed the return of the pandemic-interrupted Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Louisiana, anticipating record-breaking crowds in "our quaint little city."

• LaQuedra Edwards of the Los Angeles area is "still in shock" but plans to buy a house after "some rude person" bumped her at a lottery vending machine and caused her to push the wrong button, only to have to her unwanted $30 ticket turn out to be a $10 million winner.