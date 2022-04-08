Professional athletes will often talk about being in the zone. Emmitt Smith described the zone as being in that place where he could smell the end zone, and neither hell nor high water would keep him out. When an athlete talks about being in the zone, they're talking about playing and functioning on another level.

When an athlete is in the zone, that doesn't mean defenders are not trying to stop them or tacklers are not trying to corral them. It simply means that whoever or whatever is getting in the way will be overcome because the athlete is in the zone.

God has a zone for his saints. It is operating at a new spiritual level in your life.

In Hebrews Chapter 4, the writer spends much time talking to people who are frustrated, irritated, and just downright tired. And he uses a word throughout the book, and the word is "rest." He lifts up Israel on their way to the Promised land as an example of disobedience. God delivered them from Pharoah out of Egypt. So, there was deliverance. He promised them a destiny; the destiny was Canaan. But to go from deliverance to destiny, they had to go through development, and development was the wilderness.

The problem is that they never got to destiny because they refused to develop in the wilderness. Israel failed to learn from the trials and tests God had put them through and refused to go into the Promised Land. They feared their enemies more than they trusted God. So, God allowed them to wander in the wilderness for 40 years until they trusted and obeyed Him.

The Promised Land was not a problemless land. The Canaanites, the Hittites, the Jebusites, and Jericho were there. So, they've got problems in the Promised Land. Yet Canaan was called His rest. Canaan was called His rest because God had already taken care of the tough stuff.

In Deuteronomy Chapter 6, God says, "When you get to the place of destiny, there will be wells dug that you didn't dig. The land will be fertile, producing all kinds of gigantic fruit that you did not plant. I will already have taken care of it. When you get into the land and run into your enemies, I will have taken care of them."

That's why when they got into the land, all they had to do was walk around the walls of Jericho and shout because it was His rest.

So being in the zone doesn't mean there are no difficulties in life. It means that your worries are no longer dictating the outcome. Your fears no longer call the shots because you are in the zone.

God's people did not enter God's rest because they rejected faith. Because they rejected the word of God, they did not enter His rest. They refused to believe God. Faith is behaving like it is so, even when it's not so, so that it might be so, simply because God said so. Faith is always measured by your feet, not your feeling.

Maybe you are reading this and are allowing your problems and the troubles in this world to dictate your well-being because you haven't learned His rest. There is no way to enter God's rest without faith. May I remind you today that without faith, it is impossible to please Him [Hebrews 11:6]? There is no way to do it. You can't enter into God's rest without faith. You can't conjure it up. You can't make it happen. You can't force it. Living in the zone requires operating by faith.

The just shall live by faith [Habakkuk 2:4].

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

