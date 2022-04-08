Inside baseball

"Watch Joe. Watch his feet as the pitcher gets the sign and starts to pitch. A good left fielder knows what pitch is coming, and he can tell from the angle of the bat where the ball's going to be hit."

--Ray Kinsella, "Field of Dreams"

We knew this might happen as soon as they put lights in the outfield.

What's the difference between blasphemy and heresy again? And which one would apply here? Because baseball is a man-made thing, heresy is probably the better word.

But maybe you haven't heard yet. We only learned about it the other day, after pitchers and catchers reported: According to ESPN, Major League Baseball teams will have the option of wiring up their pitchers and catchers this season, so catchers can signal pitches to the mound electronically.

As Dave Barry used to say, WE ARE NOT MAKING THIS UP.

Sources told ESPN reporters that the MLB brass thinks this could stop sign-stealing, which is as much a part of baseball as bunts: The league "sent a memo Tuesday advising teams about the approved usage of devices referred to within the industry as PitchCom. Using a pad with buttons on the wrist of the gloved hand, a catcher can signal pitches--pitch type and location--directly to the pitcher through a listening device."

It sounds positively football-ish.

Up to three teammates in the field (not including the pitcher and catcher) will also have ear pieces, or whatever electronic device is used to receive the message.

The first baseman and third baseman, right? So they'll know where the ball is going in bunting situations? Or the second baseman, or shortstop, so they'll know where to be during a steal--

Oh, wait, the outfields. Like Shoeless Joe. The good ones know what pitch is coming, so--

No, then the infielders would be without the ear piece--

And just like that, one more part of the Thinking Man's Game gets away from thinking.

Back in the good ol' days--that is, last season--a runner on second could see the signals at home plate. So the catcher had to sign to the pitcher in code. And then when the catcher set up the pitch by kneeling either inside or outside, the runner at second could signal to the batter (secretly) where he thought the ball was going.

And if it became too obvious that signs were being sent, the ball would be sent home fast--and watch out for in-yer-ear. These things are taught to players in grade school.

Or what about the batter peeking down-and-behind to see what finger(s) the catcher is pointing down? That's more upper-classman stuff, but considered poor form (at least by pitchers and catchers). Some really good batters know how to do it best. And they know how to do it without hurting their ribs.

Signs are part of the game. So is stealing signs. And causing a fuss if somebody accuses somebody else of stealing signs. And if a sign is stolen too easily, that's a problem ... for the pitching team.

Sign stealing, if it happens, must be a part of the game--on the field. Or as hunters like to say, it must be Fair Chase. Try stealing signs from the stands and signaling to the dugout by banging a trash can to indicate a fastball, that can get a team in trouble with the league and managers pay for it with their jobs. And good for the Major League Baseball front offices. (Did we just say that?)

But the old-fashioned kind of sign stealing is part of the game, durn it. Quarterbacks get messages from the sideline through their helmets, but we always thought baseball would avoid something so awful.

What next? Is stealing second base going to be banned? After all, it's stealing. Or maybe worse, will computers call balls and strikes?

Let's not give baseball any ideas. What's coming out these days is bad enough.