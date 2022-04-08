Izard County continues to impress on baseball diamond

Izard County Coach Billy McBride admitted he hasn't been stunned by the way his ballclub has overpowered most of their opponents so far this season.

A simple blueprint is all the Cougars have used to get things down.

"In all honesty, It's just been our pitching and our defense," said McBride, whose team was the Class 1A runner-up a year ago. "Our top three pitchers -- Landon McBride, Denton Reiley and Gunner Gleghorn -- all have done a good job of throwing strikes consistently. The thing is, my freshman catcher, Xander McCandlis, has been great at handling that staff. So I've been pleased with everything."

Izard County (11-2, 7-1 1A-2) returned five starters from last year, but McBride knew he had a strong group of ninth-graders coming in that he believed would only make the his team that much better. He mentioned that he routinely starts three or four freshmen every game, with all of them contributing regularly.

The Cougars are also piling up tons of runs, too. In its past four games prior to Thursday's battle at Norfork, Izard County had outscored the opposition 78-5.

"Here lately, we're hitting the ball better," McBride said. "We started out kind of slow. Being a Class 1A school that focuses on basketball, you kind of gotta work into the season. But we're rounding into the form at the plate, and that's been a big plus for us."

McBride hopes that impressive form continues as it heads into the second half of the year. He noted they've got several challenging games coming up before they hit postseason play.

"With baseball, you've just got to go out every day and make the plays in front of you," he explained. "You've got to stay focused and control what you can control. Sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't, but we've got to keep a level head when things go against us."

McCRORY SOFTBALL

Old adage still applies

McCrory used a strong defense to help win a state football title last fall, but that's not the end of it.

Defense is what the Lady Jaguars are relying on to bring home a softball trophy as well.

"We stress it so much," McCrory Coach Ronnie Massanelli said. "We spend most of our time in practice on defense. That old saying is defense wins championships, and that's what we're rolling with.

"You're not going to hit it good every day, but I feel like you can always play defense good, or at least give effort."

All of that defense and effort has been clearly evident for one-loss McCrory (15-1, 2-0 2A-6). Massanelli said that besides the aforementioned factors, hitting has been spot on, and team chemistry has been "great" despite having players in new spots to replace those he lost to graduation.

Hannah Taylor and Maddi Hankins serve as two of the Lady Jaguars' senior guides while Morgan Schaefer, a sophomore, has been an efficient two-way contributor on the mound and in the batter's box. Massanelli also praised McKenzie Miller, a junior, whom he feels sets the tone from the lead-off spot.

"It's almost like one of those deals where if someone is slumping for a game or two, it seems like somebody else always steps up," the long-time coach said. "That's been a pleasant surprise. We all don't hit 4 for 4 every day, but throughout the lineup, someone is gonna hit it well and pick up any slack we have.

"And we've got to keep doing that. But the philosophy that I relay to the girls is that we want to be today than we were yesterday, and better tomorrow than we are today. If we can keep doing that, everything else down the line takes care of itself."

MORRILTON BASEBALL

Proceeding as planned

Morrilton came up just short of reaching the Class 4A state playoffs last season, and the Devil Dogs are in the process of making sure that doesn't happen this year.

Senior leadership has helped propel Morrilton (11-0, 3-0 4A-4), which is winning games by an average of six runs. That's a stark contrast over the Devil Dogs' first 11 victories in 2021 when their average winning margin was 3.4.

"We've got six seniors, but three of those kids have played substantial time since they were freshmen," Morrilton Coach Matt Long said. "We've been in four or five situations where we could've easily lost the game, and I think those seniors willed us. Of course, timely hitting and timely pitching has helped with that, too."

Those seniors, particularly a core trio of Casey Jones, Beau McElroy and Brayden Garrett, have provided it all, according to Long.

Jones, who Long pointed out was his group's un-voted captain, leads the team in batting, McElroy is a four-year starter and Garrett serves as the utility specialist. Their production, along with several other pivotal pieces, has added up to a perfect start to 2022.

"I sure didn't think we'd start the first five weeks of the season undefeated," Long said. "It's weird, though, because we have that senior leadership, but about four of our key spots are being taken up by ninth or tenth graders that have never played varsity baseball in their life. I knew we'd play well, but I didn't think it'd be this well."

Long will have a chance to see how his team fares against some of the state's best from other classifications later this month. That, he said, will provide a gauge or sorts.

"I loaded up the back end of the schedule with some teams that are going to really test us," he said. "We've got Fort Smith Northside, Harding Academy, and we know what we're gonna get out of those guys. We wanted to stack the end of the season up with some folks that we think will give us the same look as what our regional opponents would. So it'll be tough, that's for sure."

LONOKE BASEBALL

Young arms aplenty

It pays to have an abundance of pitching, and Bryan Eagle knows that.

In the Lonoke coach's case, it's even better when those hurlers are young.

Four sophomores, led by University of Arkansas commit Tripp Sullivan, power a pitching core that has a .93 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) for Lonoke (15-3, 6-2 4A-5), which is coming off a 10-0 victory over Pulaski Academy earlier in the week to earn a key conference split.

"Our pitching has certainly been the biggest thing with us," Eagle said. "We've struck out 180 guys so far and only walked like 48. So our pitching is elite, and I can use that word just because I know how good they are."

Sullivan, a left-hander who's already thrown a no-hitter, is the usual conference starter for the Jackrabbits. Eagle also said Steele Eaves, his No. 2 pitcher, Jaxson Ingle, a lefty closer, and Cole Spears, another Razorbacks commit, are all throwing in the mid to upper 80s.

That sophomore quartet has been highly effective against opposing teams, but Lonoke is swinging the bats well.

The Jackrabbits have posted at least seven runs in 11 games. Senior William Hutson leads the team with a .450 batting average and has stolen 20 bases.

"We've got a good team with good players that are playing good ball right now," Eagle said. "We've played a good schedule so far, and on the back half of it, we're playing like North Little Rock, Sheridan Greenbrier, those type of teams just to get us ready for a state-tournament run. But we've got to keep it up.

"We've got all the pieces, just gotta keep throwing strikes, keep competing at the plate and keep taking care of the baseball."

EXTRA-BASE HITS

Little Rock Christian's Mia Smith helped the Lady Warriors move their 5A-Central Conference record to 5-1 on Wednesday when she clubbed a combined three grand slams during a two-game sweep of Maumelle. The junior was also an all-state selection in basketball this past season. ... Beebe got ample production out of its starting pitchers in a pair of games against Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday. Eva Godwin hurled a no-hitter, while Keira Pickens threw a perfect game for the Badgers, who won 11-0 and 15-0 to take the doubleheader.