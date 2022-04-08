Makes them deadlier

Regarding the Wednesday editorial about mass shootings, bump stocks are so early 2000s.

Have you heard of the Glock switch? It turns a pistol fully automatic, and with an extended magazine can fire 30 bullets in 2.3 seconds. The only problem is once the trigger is pulled, the pistol fires until the magazine is empty; there's no stopping it. And the switch can be produced on a 3-D printer.

ERIC M. MAXWELL

Conway

Patriotism, character

It is disturbing that Tom Cotton, an attorney who knows better, chose to attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's work as a public defender. As he is well aware, representation of counsel in criminal cases is guaranteed by our Constitution, and public defenders are duty-bound to zealously represent their clients.

For our legal system to function, we need lawyers willing to represent people accused of crimes, some of which are, indeed, horrible to contemplate. That a talented lawyer such as Judge Jackson was willing to serve her country by performing this work rather than taking a high-paid job at a D.C. law firm, for example, is ample evidence of her patriotism and character. It is apt that the Anti-Defamation League deemed Cotton's comments "shameful."

CECIL NORTH

Fayetteville

Cringe-worthy event

Was anyone else embarrassed by the "rendition" of our national anthem at the NCAA Championship Game? Seeing the brief shots of the service people in attendance standing with solemn respect, then looking at the performance by the "musicians" ... made me cringe.

DIANE PLUMMER

Springdale

Democratic concepts

Sen. Tom Cotton gave a speech recently opposing a Supreme Court nominee because she, as a public defender, had defended "terrorists." As a Harvard Law School graduate, I'm sure Senator Cotton is aware that our judicial system requires a competent legal defense for all accused before the court. This was required even before the founding of the country.

Eight British soldiers who fired at the Boston Massacre were defended in court by future president John Adams. He got six acquitted. The same John Adams who was the first sitting president to lose re-election and established the peaceful transfer of power which lasted almost 220 years until Jan. 6, 2021.

That's just two of many basic democratic concepts that are not getting the unanimous support today that they deserve.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs