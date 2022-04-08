LIVE! IN NWA

Trillium Salon Series hosts a live performance by Matt Magerkurth from 7 to 8 p.m. April 14 in the Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Magerkurth is a composer and cellist who explores improvisation and the sense of place in live music. He will perform selections from his album “Amends” as well as unreleased pieces and improvisations. The event is free. For more information, visit crystalbridges.org/calendar/trillium-salon-presents-mattmagerkurth.

ELSWHERE

• Randall Shreve & The Devilles Rock & Roll Circus starts at 9:30 p.m. today; Hayes Carll and Caleb Caudle perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; MK Ultra plays at 7 p.m. Sunday at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Cliff Avenue performs at 8:30 p.m. today at Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

• Irish pianist Michael McHale will perform at 7 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4511 Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• The Rumors and Modeling perform at 7 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St.in Bentonville.

• Cody Hibbard plays at 8:30 p.m. today ($12-$15); and Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. April 16 ($15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Arkansas Black Music Expo featuring Grammy nominee Carl Thomas and Michael Fields Jr. will start at 5 p.m. April 15 and St. James Missionary Baptist Mass Choir performs at 11 a.m. April 16 followed by Funk Factory and others at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free.musicmovesar.com.

