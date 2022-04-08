LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Florida Game 2

Florida 2, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Battles pops out to end the inning.

Slavens singles into right and extends his hitting streak to five games.

Braydon Webb hits a grounder back to the mound for a double play.

Turner slaps an 0-2 offering into left field for a leadoff single.

Florida 2, Arkansas 0 -- End 1st Inning

Smith surrenders an opposite-field home run into right field on the next pitch.

Braydon Webb robs a 2-run homer into center. Fabian tags up and scores.

Fabian advanced to third with one out on a passed ball.

Jud Fabian's blooper into centerfield drops in front of a charging Braydon Webb. Fabian advances to second with nobody covering the bag.

Arkansas 0, Florida 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Sproat walked Robert Moore with two outs but recovered to punchout Chris Lanzilli.

He struck out the side on 18 pitches.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking to win their 14th consecutive series against an SEC opponent tonight against Florida. Arkansas boasts the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s second-longest consecutive away series win streak (6).

The last conference series loss for the Razorbacks was against Texas A&M in 2019.

Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA) vs. Florida RHP Brandon Sproat (3-3, 4.68 ERA)

Smith has gone at least five innings in 6 of 7 starts this year with the lone exception coming against No. 5 Stanford.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said that Sproat might be the hardest thrower the Hogs have faced all season.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

LF Bohrofen

2B Moore

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

CF Webb

DH Slavens

SS Battles

1B Stovall