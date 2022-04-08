MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Naturals’ Massey looks to build on breakout season

Northwest Arkansas Naturals roster

Name;Throws;Ht.;Wt.

Pitchers

Angel Zerpa;LHP;6-0;220

Stephen Woods Jr.;RHP;6-2;195

Zach Willeman;RHP;6-2;219

Nathan Webb;LHP;6-2;215

Andrew Sotillet;RHP;6-1;215

Drew Parrish;LHP;5-11;200

Alec Marsh;RHP;6-2;220

Yefri Del Rosario;RHP;6-2;180

Holden Capps;LHP;6-2;180

Asa Lacy;LHP;6-4;215

Anthony Veneziano;LHP;6-5;205

Christian Cosby;RHP;6-5;215

Jonah Dipoto;RHP;6-1;225

Zach Haake;RHP;6-4;186

Dante Biasi;LHP;6-0;205

Zack Phillips;LHP;6-0;170

Catchers

Name;B/T;Ht.;Wt.

Tyler Cropley;R/R;5-11;185

Sebastian Rivero;R/R;6-1;210

Logan Porter;R/R;6-0;200

Infielders

Name;B/T;Ht.;Wt.

Robbie Glendinning;R/R;6-2;196

Michael Massey;L/R;6-0;190

Nick Loftin;R/R;6-1;180

Nathan Eaton;R/R;5-11;185

Maikel Garcia;R/R;6-0;145

Jake Means;R/R;6-2;215

Gavin Stupienski;L/R;6-1;220

Ryan Grotjohn;L/R;6-2;175

Outfielders

Name;B/T;Ht.;Wt.

Seuly Matias;R/R;6-3;225

John Rave;L/L;6-1;185

Tucker Bradley;L/L;6-0;206

COACHING STAFF

MANAGER Chris Widger

BENCH COACH Mike Jirschele

HITTING COACH Abraham Nunez

PITCHING COACH Derrick Lewis

ASSISTANT HITTING COACH Christian Colon

SPRINGDALE -- Michael Massey enjoyed a breakout season at year ago at High-A Quad Cities, and there were quite a few different things that contributed to his success. The fact that he finally was feeling good had to be at the top of the list.

The 24-year-old second baseman hit a career-high 21 home runs and tied for the High-A Central league lead with a .289 batting average to help the River Bandits claim the league title. He also received a Rawlings Gold Glove as the top defensive second baseman among players in the 11 full-season minor leagues,

With that performance, he earned a promotion to start this year with the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals, who open the Texas League season at Springfield, Mo., tonight. The Naturals host Wichita in the home opener on Tuesday night.

Massey, rated as the No. 15 prospect in the Kansas City Royals' organization by Baseball America, battled with a back issue that caused him pain dating all the way back to his sophomore season in college at Illinois. But he put together a big year finally playing pain-free a year ago.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals Manager Chris Widger, who was also Massey's manager at Quad Cities, said finding the right balance in training was a key for him.

"He's one of the hardest workers that you're gonna find," Widger said. "And I think what he found out he had to do is he had to tone it back a little bit and turn it down because he worked too hard. He was constantly doing stuff, lifting and doing stuff so much that his body just kinda broke down.

"The training staff did an unbelievable job coming up with a program for him that kind of made everything easier for him to where he didn't feel like he was being lazy, but at the same time taking care of his body instead of overworking it too much."

Widger recalled seeing Massey doing a workout in an outdoor pool in 2019, even though it was raining.

"That's what they told him to do and he was gonna get it done," Widger said. "Last year I think he learned to have more fun, enjoy it and not take things so hard when we would have a tough day. I think the numbers spoke for themselves."

Massey admitted learning how to back off at times was hard.

"My whole life it was, 'Hey you gotta outwork guys to get where you need to get to,'" Massey said. "So that's what I did. I worked harder. I trained harder. I trained longer and so when I had the back injury and people said you can't do that anymore that was quite a blow because that was what I kinda relied on. That's where my confidence came from on the field."

"When I couldn't prepare, it kinda showed in my performance I felt like on the field. Early on in my pro career, it was like I wasn't the same guy. So be able to go out there and have some confidence, realizing that I don't necessarily have to train longer I just need to train smarter."

He pointed to one specific drill that helped keep some of the strain off his back.

"A knee-pick drill I do with a softball with a bare hand, but now I'm on my knees working on my hands, and I don't have to be up on my feet bending over all the time and I'm still getting the work in that I need, just smarter about my health," Massey said.

The pandemic caused issues all over the country, including the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, but Massey said it gave him the much-needed break necessary for his body.

"I personally feel that year extended my baseball career by a decent amount," Massey said. "Just to be able to go home and not have to go through 140 game season because to be completely honest with you I wasn't ready."

Massey said he didn't swing a bat for four or five months, but he picked back up in the fall and hasn't looked back.

"Ever since then I've felt pretty revitalized," Massey said.

Massey admitted to being in a tough spot in the spring of 2020.

"It wasn't the point where I was sore, I was hurt," Massey said. "Bending over was still an issue. Mentally, the toll it takes to know that my whole game is was, 'Man, I'm gonna out-work my competition' and that's where I'm gonna [get] my confidence from."

"Well, I knew that I didn't outwork anybody going into that season. It was a little bit scary. I'm going in hurt and not confident. Not that covid was a blessing, it was bad for the country. But from a baseball perspective, it honestly was something that I really needed."

He's now ready to move forward this season at another level in Northwest Arkansas.