‘Morbius’

75 Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton, Charlie Shotwell, Joseph Esson

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Playing theatrically

To (badly) paraphrase and re-contextualize Leo Tolstoy, each terrible movie is terrible in its own way, but for films who've endured the dreaded postponed release-date malaise, they tend to be awful in a very similar manner.

To wit, not everything in such a film is directly horrific. There might be a reasonable performance, a decent scene or two, layers implied and abandoned, something that at least allows you to see, if you squint, what might have been a conceptually better thing in pre-production -- a complaint actors often voice, with some merit, when they make a lousy flick: What was released wasn't the project for which they had signed up.

But here are some of the tell-tale signs that a film has been lost to repeated studio interference, avalanches of notes from corporate pinheads, and/or budget overruns and reshoots:

Lack of Narrative Cohesion: Again, there might be some scenes that feel reasonably well worked out, especially early on, but soon enough everything falls to hell.

In Daniel Espinosa's desperate Marvel buy-in "Morbius," a film whose release date was changed no fewer than five times (!), we first meet Michael Morbius as a sickly young man (played here by Charlie Shotwell) with a rare blood disorder, in a Grecian sanitorium, under the care of Dr. Nikols (Jared Harris). There, he meets a new patient, whom he calls Milo (Joseph Esson), suffering with the same condition.

The scene work here isn't exemplary, exactly, but working from a hacked-together script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, it's at least competently coherent. Michael is brilliant and defiant in the face of his disease, Milo more suffering and frail. When we next meet them as adults, Michael (now played by Jared Leto) has become a Nobel Prize-winning doctor, and Milo (Matt Smith), a rich debutante, though for both of them, their disease still largely defines them.

This set of affairs, in turn, leads Dr. Morbius to attempt ever-more creative and reckless experiments, trying to combine DNA strands between humans and vampire bats, which eventually leads him to try a serum upon himself, as one does, which leaves him a sort of genetic vampire, with enhanced abilities, echo-location skills, and an unslakable thirst for blood.

Compare that relatively smooth transition to later in the film, where scenes are cut against one another in loose, haphazard fashion, emotional connections cease to make sense (by this point, I shouldn't need to explain just who Dr. Morbius' foe might be, but how the film chooses to get to this most obvious movement is particularly senseless), and plot elements are raised, dropped, mentioned again in different context, and never heard from again. Speaking of which ...

Screamingly Significant Plotholes: A major hallmark of this beleaguered genre, many of these misbegotten movies are shot as if everyone can't wait to be finished with it, so story inconsistencies and flailing subplots are par for the course.

Allow me to choose but one such glaring error, by way of example, but be aware that this sort of hopeless lack of attention to even basic physical laws applies throughout much of the film. After Dr. Morbius undergoes his transformation, he soon runs afoul of the law -- including a pair of dim FBI agents (Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal) -- and in one scene is forced to escape their clutches. Trapped on the ground floor of a hospital, Dr. Morbius looks up the extended spiraling stairwell to the large skylights some eight or more stories above him, and, using the breezes available to him (you know, at the bottom of a closed stairwell), he shoots up to the roof in a heartbeat. Gibson's brooding special agent peers up at these stairs and begins his climb. Cut to a shot immediately as Dr. Morbius emerges on the roof, where the same breezes now threaten to blow him off the ledge. He is saved in that split-second ... by the FBI agent, who somehow ascended at least eight stories of stairs in the time it takes you to read this sentence.

Such ludicrousnesses are laced through this thing, as if the filmmakers couldn't be bothered to tether the film in even the most basic ways. Earlier on, as Dr. Morbius does his vital blood research, along with his fetching partner, Dr. Bancroft (Adria Arjona), off the coast of Long Island, so as to remain in international waters (not subject to U.S. laws), the pair inexplicably share their cargo ship with a group of nefarious mercenaries, armed to the teeth for reasons never explained. This does give Dr. Morbius some victims to attack when he first metamorphosizes, but makes exactly no other sort of sense.

Time and again, the script has stuff happening to move the groaning plot forward, but without any other possible justification. In still another nonsensical scene later on, a young nurse walks nervously down a darkened hospital hallway. As set up, she has every reason to be anxious: The corridor is lit by single motion sensors, such that when one moves past an area the light automatically switches off. You can see why this effect would appeal to Espinosa, who tries at various times to inject his cadaver with at least some sort of spooky jolt, but as a functional hospital thoroughfare, it makes about as much sense as a jean-jacket parachute.

Third-Act Failure: Largely due to both the previous problems, by the time the climax comes rushing upon us, the stakes are so scattered, the action so unsupported, that everything comes to a dull thud. What should be a veritable tidal wave of rising drama becomes little more than a weak trickle of sewage bilge spilling over your shoes.

Dr. Morbius, now locked into vampiric combat against his best friend -- of the two combatants, the good doctor fares better on the CGI-enhanced monster face, for Milo, the graphic artists suck in his cheeks all the way to the bone, which makes him look like a manic David Niven on a hunger strike -- must stop Milo from utilizing his newfound powers for bloodthirsty evil.

At one point, with a deadly anti-serum in hand, Dr. Morbius plans on first taking out Milo, and then himself (his own appetite for human blood is growing exponentially), but by the end, for reasons not remotely explained, he opts simply for the former, leaving himself very much intact. His job done, he whooshes out of the subterranean rubble past the crowd of cops amassed to combat him, and streaks victoriously into the sky.

As a post-script, if you thought it were possible that a couple of good midcredit scenes might help smooth out some of these glaring wrinkles, you would be mistaken. Instead, we get even more lifeless, insufferably stupid addendums setting up the inevitable (?) sequel.

Sony, trying to branch out in the Spider-universe on its own (this film and the two Venom films claim Marvel as a creative partner, but were produced under their own dubious auspices), has again flailed horrendously with the whole comic adaptation bit. Allowing that its animated division (creators of the absolutely brilliant Into the Spider-verse) is on an entirely separate creative department, it's pretty easy to see how off the rails the Spider-World has become under Sony's unwatchful eye. This is nothing less than an absolute fiasco, a dingy, instantly forgettable entry in the bargain-bin branch of the MCU that should be shoved back into its crypt and buried under an avalanche of bat guano.