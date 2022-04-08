More weapons pledged for Ukraine





BRUSSELS -- Spurred into action by reports of atrocities in Ukraine, NATO countries agreed Thursday to ramp up the supply of weapons to Kyiv, including hi-tech arms, amid concerns that Russia is about to launch a large offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

NATO, as an organization, refuses to send troops or weapons to Ukraine or impose a no-fly zone over it to keep the trans-Atlantic military group from being drawn into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia. Individual NATO countries, however, have provided anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, as well as equipment and medical supplies.

"There was a clear message from the meeting today that allies should do more, and are ready to do more, to provide more equipment, and they realize and recognize the urgency," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting of allied foreign ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg declined to say which countries were stepping up supplies or what kinds of equipment they might send, but he said: "Rest assured, allies are providing a wide range of different weapons systems, both Soviet-era systems but also modern equipment."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the "sickening images and accounts coming out of Bucha and other parts of Ukraine" have strengthened the West's resolve to punish Russia and step up support for Ukraine.

Blinken said the United States is "looking across the board right now not only at what we provided, and what we continue to provide, but whether there are additional systems that could make a difference."

Britain was also outspoken about its intentions.

"We've agreed to step up support for Ukraine and we've also recognized that the conflict has entered a new and different phase with a more concentrated Russian offensive," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"There was support for countries to supply new and heavier equipment to Ukraine so that they can respond to these new threats from Russia. We've agreed to help Ukrainian forces move from their Soviet-era equipment to NATO-standard equipment on a bilateral basis," Truss said.

After talks with his NATO counterparts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was cautiously optimistic that some countries would boost weapons supplies to his nation. But he warned that those arms must get to Ukraine quickly, with Russia set to attack more widely in the east.

"Either you help us now -- and I'm speaking about days, not weeks -- or your help will come too late," Kuleba said his message was to NATO countries. Asked what more his country was seeking, Kuleba listed planes, land-based missiles, armored vehicles and air defense systems.

He also criticized some Western countries for failing to impose sanctions quickly enough, or of acting too late, highlighting his point with the reports of war crimes in the northern town of Bucha.

"How many Buchas have to take place for you to impose sanctions? How many children, women, men, have to die," Kuleba said, "for you to understand that you cannot allow sanctions fatigue, as we cannot allow fighting fatigue?"

Some NATO countries sending weapons have been making a distinction about what kind of support they can provide, saying Ukraine should only receive arms for defensive purposes and not offensive weapons like war planes or tanks.

But Stoltenberg rejected the rhetorical arguments. "Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn't actually have any real meaning," he said.

Stoltenberg said he has "urged allies to provide further support of many different types of systems, both light weapons but also heavier weapons."

Despite the allegations of Russian war crimes and warnings that more atrocities might emerge, it appears unlikely, at least for now, that the world's biggest security alliance will agree as an organization to arm Ukraine and help end Europe's biggest land war since World War II.

TRUCE CALLED DOUBTFUL

The United Nations' humanitarian chief said Thursday he's not optimistic about securing a cease-fire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv.

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the week.

"I think it's not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other," he said.

"I'm not optimistic," he added later.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire that would allow desperately needed aid into Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at ending the war.

Griffiths suggested that goal remained far in the distance.

"Obviously, we all want that to happen. But as you know -- you're here -- that's not going to happen immediately," he said.

Russia launched its assault on Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24. The fighting has displaced millions of people within the country and prompted more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek shelter abroad.

The U.N.'s human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in the fighting, though the actual number of deaths is certain to be higher.

Representatives of the two countries have held a number of meetings, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.

Short of a full cease-fire, Griffiths said he is seeking ways to build confidence on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local cease-fires in parts of the country and creating humanitarian corridors that allow civilians to escape the fighting.

"This war is not stopping tomorrow," he said. "Where we are a little bit closer is to get the understanding of both sides ... of what a local cease-fire would affect. There are many parts of Ukraine where we can achieve tomorrow local cease-fires, which are defined in geography and time."

Relief supplies have begun flowing to some harder to reach parts of the country, he noted.

Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kyiv, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push in the country's east.

Local cease-fires could still mean progress even in areas without ongoing fighting, Griffiths said, because they require that forces don't move and so therefore could not regroup elsewhere.

Aid groups have struggled to get supplies to those in need.

Recently, members of a Red Cross convoy were prevented from reaching the besieged city of Mariupol to help evacuate a convoy of civilians. They were detained at one point during their mission, and eventually ended up accompanying around 1,000 people who had found ways of their own out of Mariupol to a city farther west.

Griffiths said he expects to travel to Turkey in the next week or two for further talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire. That country, which shares a Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, maintains ties with both and has positioned itself as a go-between for peace negotiations.

He also expects to return to Moscow, and characterized his most recent visit as a first round of talks.

"Look, I'm used to the idea that a cease-fire, which is what I'm tasked to try and achieve, takes time," he said.

A CITY'S RUINS

Russian troops retreating from the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid.

Dozens of people lined up to receive bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in the city, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south towards the capital before retreating.

The city's streets are lined with shelled homes and apartment buildings with missing roofs or walls. A chalk message on the blackboard in one classroom still reads: "Wednesday the 23rd of February -- class work."

Ukrainian officials said earlier this week that the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital city. Volunteers have spent days collecting the corpses, and more were picked up Thursday in Bucha.

Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation. Most victims died from gunshots, not from shelling, he said, and corpses with their hands tied were "dumped like firewood" into recently discovered mass graves, including one at a children's camp.

The mayor said the count of dead civilians stood at 320 as of Wednesday, but he expected the number to rise as more bodies are found in his city, which once had a population of 50,000. Only 3,700 now remain, he said.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the horrors of Bucha could just be the beginning. In the northern city of Borodianka, just 18 miles northwest of Bucha, Zelenskyy warned of even more casualties, saying "there it is much scarier."

"There on every street is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the departure of the Russian troops," he said. "The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes."

He pledged that an international war crimes investigation already underway will identify "each of the executioners" and "all those who committed rape or looting."

Ukrainian and several Western leaders have blamed the massacres on Moscow's troops. Russia has claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

Kuleba, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, became emotional while referring to the horrors in the town, telling reporters that they couldn't understand "how it feels after seeing pictures from Bucha, talking to people who escaped, knowing that the person you know was raped four days in a row."

His comments came in response to a reporter's question about a video allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting a captured and wounded Russian soldier. He said he had not seen the video and that it would be investigated. He acknowledged that there could be "isolated incidents" of violations.

In the 6-week-old war, Russian forces failed to take Ukraine's capital quickly, denying what Western countries said was Russian leader Vladimir Putin's initial aim of ousting the Ukrainian government. In the wake of that setback and heavy losses, Russia shifted its focus to the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.

Ukrainian officials have urged people in the country's east to leave before the fighting intensifies there.

The head of Ukraine's national railway system said Russian shelling already blocked the evacuation of residents from some eastern areas by train.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed to establish civilian evacuation routes Thursday from several areas in the Donbas.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Schreck, Andrea Rosa and staff members of The Associated Press.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak with the media as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, center, speaks with Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, at the North Atlantic Council roundtable during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, greets Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt at the North Atlantic Council roundtable during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, center right, greets Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, center left, at the North Atlantic Council roundtable during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



Canadian Foreign Minister Melaine Joly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a meeting with NATO foreign ministers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursdaym April 7, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein, Pool via AP)







People gather to get humanitarian aid Thursday on the grounds of a school in war-ravaged Chernihiv, Ukraine. A chalk message on the blackboard in one classroom of the school still reads: “Wednesday the 23rd of February — class work.” (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)







Ukrainian soldiers Vyacheslav and Anastasia embrace before their wedding ceremony Thursday in a city park in Kyiv. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)











