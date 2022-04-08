



• Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday. "Hey Hey Rise Up" features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media. Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was "a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music." After Russia's invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the U.S. to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit. Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song: "I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future." The song is being released today and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund. "We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become," Gilmour said. Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential '70s albums including "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall." Original member Roger Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album "The Division Bell." Keyboardist Richard Wright, a founding member of the band, died in 2008.

• A Manhattan jury found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the 2017 stabbing of a homeless man on the street. The rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was tried last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017. Prosecutors accused Glover, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, of stabbing the man after growing enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and was hitting on him. Glover's attorney said it was out of self-defense. Glover, who had faced a murder charge, is scheduled to be sentenced May 4. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. The group's best-known song is "The Message" from 1982. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap group to be included.





The frontman of the popular Ukrainian rock group Boombox Andriy Khlyvnyuk, a territorial defense member, stands near his car after buying food products for civilians hiding in a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)







This Nov. 3, 2014 photo shows Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason posing for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)







Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge. A Manhattan jury on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)





