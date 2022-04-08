Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Results

Today at 2:15 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors TruckS

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 results

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (32) William Byron, Chevy, 200 laps

2. (36) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200

3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200

4. (5) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200

5. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200

6. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200

7. (11) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200

8. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevy, 200

9. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 200

10. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 200

11. (16) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200

12. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200

13. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200

14. (10) Derek Kraus, Chevy, 200

15. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevy, 200

16. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevy, 200

17. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevy, 200

18. (26) Colby Howard, Chevy, 200

19. (31) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200

20. (15) Lawless Alan, Chevy, 200

21. (13) Tanner Gray, Ford, 200

22. (21) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 200

23. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200

24. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevy, 199

25. (27) Chase Janes, Toyota, 199

26. (19) Taylor Gray, Ford, 198

27. (25) Jesse Little, Chevy, 198

28. (30) Blake Lothian, Chevy, 198

29. (17) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 197

30. (14) Kris Wright, Chevy, 195

31. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevy, brakes, 157

32. (33) Dillon Steuer, Chevy, accident, 122

33. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevy, electrical, 119

34. (34) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, accident, 107

35. (29) Jack Wood, Chevy, accident, 26

36. (28) Dean Thompson, Chevy, electrical, 13

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner 58.662 mph.

Time of Race 1 hour, 47 minutes, 36 seconds.

Margin of Victory 1.138 seconds.

Caution Flags 11 for 71 laps.

Lead Changes 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders Z.Smith 0-55; B.Rhodes 56-80; K.Busch 81; B.Rhodes 82-103; C.Hocevar 104; W.Byron 105-107; C.Smith 108; W.Byron 109-115; C.Smith 116; W.Byron 117-200

Wins Z.Smith, 2; C.Smith, 1; C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points 1. C.Smith, 170; 2. B.Rhodes, 155; 3. S.Friesen, 147; 4. Z.Smith, 139; 5. T.Gray, 139; 6. C.Eckes, 122; 7. T.Majeski, 122; 8. J.Nemechek, 115; 9. T.Ankrum, 104; 10. D.Kraus, 104; 11. M.Crafton, 102; 12. C.Hocevar, 102; 13. A.Self, 94; 14. G.Enfinger, 88; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 81; 16. T.Hill, 78.

Print Headline: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT