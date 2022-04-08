NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Results

NASCAR Gander Outdoors TruckS
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 results
At Martinsville Speedway
Ridgeway, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (32) William Byron, Chevy, 200 laps
2. (36) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200
3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200
4. (5) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200
5. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200
6. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200
7. (11) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200
8. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevy, 200
9. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 200
10. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 200
11. (16) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200
12. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200
13. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200
14. (10) Derek Kraus, Chevy, 200
15. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevy, 200
16. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevy, 200
17. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevy, 200
18. (26) Colby Howard, Chevy, 200
19. (31) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200
20. (15) Lawless Alan, Chevy, 200
21. (13) Tanner Gray, Ford, 200
22. (21) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 200
23. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200
24. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevy, 199
25. (27) Chase Janes, Toyota, 199
26. (19) Taylor Gray, Ford, 198
27. (25) Jesse Little, Chevy, 198
28. (30) Blake Lothian, Chevy, 198
29. (17) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 197
30. (14) Kris Wright, Chevy, 195
31. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevy, brakes, 157
32. (33) Dillon Steuer, Chevy, accident, 122
33. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevy, electrical, 119
34. (34) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, accident, 107
35. (29) Jack Wood, Chevy, accident, 26
36. (28) Dean Thompson, Chevy, electrical, 13
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner 58.662 mph.
Time of Race 1 hour, 47 minutes, 36 seconds.
Margin of Victory 1.138 seconds.
Caution Flags 11 for 71 laps.
Lead Changes 9 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders Z.Smith 0-55; B.Rhodes 56-80; K.Busch 81; B.Rhodes 82-103; C.Hocevar 104; W.Byron 105-107; C.Smith 108; W.Byron 109-115; C.Smith 116; W.Byron 117-200
Wins Z.Smith, 2; C.Smith, 1; C.Heim, 1.
Top 16 in Points 1. C.Smith, 170; 2. B.Rhodes, 155; 3. S.Friesen, 147; 4. Z.Smith, 139; 5. T.Gray, 139; 6. C.Eckes, 122; 7. T.Majeski, 122; 8. J.Nemechek, 115; 9. T.Ankrum, 104; 10. D.Kraus, 104; 11. M.Crafton, 102; 12. C.Hocevar, 102; 13. A.Self, 94; 14. G.Enfinger, 88; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 81; 16. T.Hill, 78.