Golf-themed eatery in works for NLR

Plans are underway for T-Shotz, a Kansas City restaurant and golf range, to open a location in North Little Rock which will anchor a new development with restaurants, bars and apartments, city officials told the Democrat-Gazette.

The development will be built on the site of the Wild River Country waterpark which closed last year. The Maly Group, based out of Conway, will lead the development project according to city officials.

"I'm excited about it. You know me, I love my golf so I'm excited about it," said Mayor Terry Hartwick. "We've been keeping it a secret -- not a secret -- we've been keeping it kind of close to the vest I should say until we knew they were coming."

T-Shotz bills itself as a "locally owned, next-generation golf and entertainment venue," with currently one location in Kansas City. Besides golf, the restaurant has other "family friendly" games and entertainment options, according to its website.

Robert Birch, director of development for the city of North Little Rock, said plans for the development include a bowling alley, restaurants and apartments. Birch estimated the project would bring about 200 jobs to the city.

"We're obviously excited about it," Birch said. "It is a perfect location with the visibility of the interstate and it's going to be a neat addition to that area."

-- Neal Earley

Egg producer sees bird flu lifting costs

JACKSON, Miss. -- A Mississippi-based company that produces eggs in more than a dozen states says it has seen a significant effect on prices since the outbreak of bird flu.

Egg prices have jumped about $2 over the past three weeks compared to the same time last year, Max Bowman, chief financial officer and vice president of Jackson-based Cal Maine Foods Inc., told WAPT-TV.

Across the U.S., farmers have had to destroy about 22 million birds because of bird flu. Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

The cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- The Associated Press

Index jumps 12.83, ends day at 749.74

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 749.74, up 12.83.

"Equities recouped early losses and closed higher, led by the health care and energy sectors ahead of Friday's CPI data for March along with earnings reports for the first quarter, which will kick off next week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.