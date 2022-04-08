NLR police mourn death of officer

An officer with the North Little Rock Police Department died of cancer Thursday after a four decades-long career, department officials shared on social media.

Officer First Class Larry Mickel, 65, died after suffering from cancer for an extended period, a post on the department's Facebook page said.

Within an hour, the post had drawn more than 125 comments, mostly from people expressing condolences or sharing positive memories of their interactions with Mickel.

Mickel's age was not given in the post, and a call to the department's spokesperson was not answered Thursday afternoon.

The force hired Mickel in October 1980, the post stated, commending him for 41 years of "dedicated service."