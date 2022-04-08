Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Jason Rivera, 34, of 1424 Overo Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Rivera was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Christopher Maritan, 37, of 3060 Luper Road in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Maritan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Steven Swain, 52, of 517 E. School St. in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements and possession of firearm by certain persons. Swain was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.