Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative hears STEM program presentation

Other business

The Northwest Arkansas Education Services Cooperative board also:

• Elected Frank Holman to continue representing the cooperative on the Washington County Equalization Board.

• Elected Andrea Martin, Greenland School District superintendent, to continue representing the cooperative to the Arkansas Rural Education Association.

• Ended the Academic Competition in Education due to lack of participation.

• Approved a novice teacher recruitment and retention plan.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

FARMINGTON -- The Arkansas STEM Model program invited Northwest Arkansas schools to take a step toward participating in the initiative.

Mary Beth Hatch, STEM integration specialist for the Arkansas Department of Education, presented information about the program Thursday to the Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative Board of Directors during its April meeting. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

She invited administrators to attend one of three webinars in May to learn more about applying to participate in the program.

"I'm a firm believer in something like STEM education that starts in prekindergarten and goes all the way up," she said.

The model program connects STEM education to Arkansas careers and training opportunities, Hatch said. It's based on the federal STEM training program and aims to build foundations in STEM literacy; increase diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education; and prepare students for the STEM workforce, she said.

"This is what industry is telling us their employees need," Hatch said. "They need to come out with critical thinking skills. They need to come out with problem solving skills. They need to be able to collaborate and work in teams and work together, and that is something that true STEM integration across all subject and content areas can really do."

The model program has set goals of increasing STEM opportunities for students; recognizing model STEM schools across the state; developing and strengthening partnerships with business, industry and community; and supporting growth and diversity in the Arkansas STEM teacher pipeline, she said.

The program -- in its first year -- is being piloted in four Arkansas schools, including the Izard County Consolidated School District in Brockwell; Nettleton STEAM, which serves third- through sixth-grade students in Jonesboro; Forest Heights STEM Academy, which serves kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Little Rock; and Oaklawn STEM Magnet, which serves prekindergarten through sixth-grade students in Hot Springs.

No schools in Northwest Arkansas are participating, Hatch said.

To become STEM Model program pilot schools, districts must go through a gateway process that includes submitting criteria and site visits, Hatch said. They also undergo five professional development sessions and have the opportunity to be recognized as model schools, she said.

Hatch said she expects several of the pilot schools will qualify to become model schools this year.

Northwest Arkansas is full of STEM learning opportunities, but many of them happen outside of school, said Jenny Gammill, STEM specialist for the education cooperative, who also helped with the state's model program.

Gammill said she hopes to see STEM provided for kids inside the school day beginning in prekindergarten and kindergarten.

Arkansas is a little behind in developing a STEM model program, Gammill said. Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are among the states that already have STEM model programs, Gammill said.

"I know especially that Northwest Arkansas has these schools, and I want to see us become a state that is being looked at for STEM K-12," she said.