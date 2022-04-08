N.Y.’s AG: Hold Trump in contempt

NEW YORK -- The New York state attorney general, Letitia James, filed a motion Thursday asking a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to turn over documents in her civil investigation into his business activities.

The request by lawyers in James' office, which was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, said the former president had declined to turn over documents the attorney general had sought in eight requests. The filing also asked the judge to fine Trump $10,000 a day until he turns over the materials.

The filing cited a response from Trump's legal team arguing that the attorney general's requests were "grossly overbroad, unintelligible, unduly burdensome" and did not "adequately" describe the requested materials.

In a statement, Eric Trump, one of Trump's adult children, accused James of political bias, saying she was "going after my father because he is leading in every single poll."

And a spokesperson for the Trump Organization called James' move "baseless," saying the company had already provided documents in response to the attorney general's requests and referring to the investigation as a "witch hunt."

The state Supreme Court justice overseeing the legal dispute over the documents, Arthur Engoron, will rule on whether to hold Trump in contempt and whether to assess any fines.

The motion is the latest legal skirmish in James' civil investigation into Trump and his family business. Recently, Engoron ordered Trump and two of his other adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to submit to questioning by the attorney general's office. Lawyers for the Trump family have appealed that decision.

Because James' investigation is civil, it can lead to a lawsuit but not criminal charges. She has said in other court papers that her office had obtained evidence showing that Trump's family business, the Trump Organization, had engaged in "fraudulent or misleading" practices.