FOOTBALL

Wright, HOF tackle, dies

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed "Big Cat" who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died Thursday. He was 76. Wright's family confirmed his death Thursday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which said Wright had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure. The Cowboys also confirmed the death. A big player for his era at 6-6 and over 250 pounds, Wright had already been a backup tight end for a couple of seasons when Coach Tom Landry asked him about playing tackle. A surprised Wright said he had never played tackle in his life, but Landry told him he would make a good one. Wright first started at tackle in a 1969 game lined up against Deacon Jones, the most dominant pass rusher of that era. Wright held his own and settled in as the full-time starter at right tackle in 1970, when Dallas made its first Super Bowl. The Cowboys then won their first Super Bowl title in 1971, the first of six consecutive seasons Wright was a Pro Bowler. He was a three-time All-Pro.

MOTOR SPORTS

Byron first in Trucks race

William Byron raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory since 2016 on Thursday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Byron, in just his second Truck Series start since 2016, led a race-high 94 of the 200 laps and grabbed the lead after Stage 2. Byron outdueled Johnny Sauter and Kyle Busch down the stretch for his eighth career victory in the series -- with seven coming in a dominating 2016 season. Sauter was second, trailing Byron by 1.138 seconds, for his 11th career top-five finish at Martinsville. Busch finished third in the third of his five series races this season. John Hunter Nemechek was fourth and Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes fifth after taking Stage 2.

BASEBALL

Twins deal for two RHP

The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for All-Star left-hander Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. The Twins also will receive a player to be named and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash. Paddack was 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearances. The 26-year-old walked 22, struck out 99 last season. He has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Padres since 2019, going 20-19 with a 4.21 ERA. Pagan made a career-high 67 relief appearances last season, going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA. The 30-year-old has pitched parts of five major league seasons with Seattle, Oakland, Tampa Bay and San Diego, going 13-10 with a 3.73 ERA. He saved 20 games for the Rays in 2019. Rogers was selected to his first career AL All-Star team in 2021, going 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA and a 13.17 strikeout-per-9.0 innings pitched, sixth highest among AL relievers and 10th-best in the majors.

Astros sign closer

All-Star closer Ryan Pressly has signed a $30 million, two-year contract to stay with the Houston Astros. The deal covers the 2023-24 seasons and has a vesting option for 2025. Pressly, who was named to his second All-Star Game last season, had a career-best 2.25 ERA in 64 appearances and had a career-high 26 saves in 28 opportunities. In the postseason, Pressly had a 0.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts in six games. The 33-year-old Pressly joined the Astros in July 2018 in a trade with the Twins. Since then, he's had a 2.21 ERA in 168 appearances with 43 saves and 214 strikeouts.

Pirates, Hayes reach deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal pending the 25-year-old Hayes passing a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn't expected until the team's home opener on April 12. Hayes batted third in Pittsburgh's season-opening 9-0 loss at St. Louis on Thursday but exited with left forearm spasms in the first inning. He was limited to 96 games last year due to a left wrist injury. Hayes entered the 2022 season hitting .280 in 120 career games.

Moncada on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox expect third baseman Yoan Moncada to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique. The team placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves to get the roster down to 28 players. General Manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit, where the White Sox open against the Tigers on Friday, that Moncada will likely miss about three weeks. The 26-year-old Cuban was scratched from the spring training finale against San Diego on Tuesday. Moncada batted .263 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI last season, helping the White Sox win the AL Central and make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Cubs place three on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Alec Mills, left-hander Wade Miley and shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. Mills has a low back strain, and Miley is dealing with left elbow inflammation. Simmons is working through right shoulder inflammation. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday. Mills' IL stint helped pave the way for right-hander Michael Rucker to make the opening-day roster for the first time. Rucker, who turns 28 on April 27, had no record and a 6.99 ERA in 20 appearances for Chicago last summer in his first big league action.

DeGrom added to 10-day IL

Jacob deGrom went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade as the New York Mets set their 28-man active roster for opening day. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner got hurt late in spring training and won't throw for about a month, meaning he is likely out at least until June. The right-handed DeGrom did not play in a game after July 7 last season, when he was sidelined by a sprained elbow in his pitching arm.

BASKETBALL

Timme declares for draft

Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft Thursday, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent. Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. The question at the next level will be Timme's role. At 6-10, Timme has primarily played on the interior in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and attempted just 52 three-pointers in his college career.

TENNIS

Charleston's top seed ousted

American Amanda Anisimova rallied after losing the opening set to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Open. In another surprise, CoCo Vandeweghe also reached the round of eight by defeating U.S. countrywoman and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur, whose match was suspended Wednesday because of rain and lightning with her leading 6-3, 5-2, returned Thursday to win the one game and finish off Emma Navarro. Sabalenka had won her first match in nearly six weeks here Wednesday and took the opening set without too much of a struggle. But Anisimova, 20, who is ranked 47th in the world found her rhythm after the break as Sabalenka began to make mistakes.