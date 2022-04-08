Police beat: Officers seize pot, gun, arrest 2 men ; Stolen gun found during traffic stop

Officers seize pot, gun, arrest 2 men

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested two men, one of whom illegally had a gun, who were reportedly transporting several pounds of marijuana, according to arrest reports.

Officers arrested Lederek Kelly, 40, of Helena-West Helena, and Morgan Johnson, 21, of Elaine, shortly after noon near 1 Airport Drive.

Kelly was reportedly in possession of 8 pounds of marijuana and about 5 pounds of THC product, while Johnson, who was driving the vehicle the two were in, had a 9mm pistol in the floorboard in front of him and THC product in a backpack belonging to him, the report states.

Both men are charged with felony drug possession charges, and Johnson faces an additional felony possession of a firearm by certain persons charge.

Stolen gun found during traffic stop

North Little Rock police searching a man's vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon found a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Danny Hatton, 20, of Sherwood, and proceeded to search the vehicle because they reportedly spotted a cigarette they suspected to contain marijuana on the dashboard.

The search located a pistol behind the driver's seat that had been reported stolen by Jacksonville police.

Hatton is charged with one felony count of theft by receiving of a firearm.