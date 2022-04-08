100 years ago

April 8, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- The closing session today of the Arkansas Baptist Woman's Missionary Union, which has been in session here since Wednesday, was marked by the adoption by the convention of a "woman's rights resolutions, which petitions the Arkansas State Baptist Convention in the future to give at least one-third of the places on all state boards to women." This is said to be the first time in the history of the Southern Baptist church that such a request has been made by a woman.

50 years ago

April 8, 1972

• Some 200,000 copies of the first printing of the 1972 state Highway map are now available for distribution, according to the state Highway Department. As with last year's, the map includes detailed strip maps of Interstates 30, 40, and 55 showing distances between interchanges. ... The cover is illustrated with color photographs of red clover in bloom on Interstate 30 near Malvern; Lake Norfork; and a Tourist Information Center east of Dora on Interstate 40. ... The maps are distributed free on request.

25 years ago

April 8, 1997

LONOKE -- Lonoke County Sheriff Charlie Martin said Monday that campers were shooting off fireworks near where witnesses said a small airplane crashed about 8 p.m. Saturday just outside of Lonoke. No plane has been reported missing and no wreckage has been found. Five people contacted the sheriff's office Saturday night and reported seeing an airplane crash. Martin said no one is sure what happened. "One man, who said he's familiar with airplanes, said he saw landing lights on a small aircraft flying by and then it suddenly nose-dived," Martin said. "Another woman said she saw a fire. Another witness said he saw a fireball and then a guy close to the area said he heard a loud boom." The area where witnesses saw the lights and fire and heard the boom was near Bob Long Lane and Henderson Road. ... He said that an aerial search Saturday night, in which infrared lights and night goggles were used, did not reveal a downed plane, but three young people were seen camping near the area. "We sent someone to talk to them, and they said they had been shooting off fireworks," Martin said. "But then the guy who said he saw the landing lights is adamant that it wasn't fireworks he saw."

10 years ago

April 8, 2012

BALD KNOB -- Folks can't shout "Bingo!" much longer at the senior citizens center in this White County community -- not if they're winning cash prizes, that is. The Bald Knob City Council voted Monday to ban Tuesday Night Cash Bingo at the local senior citizens center because "we were having a problem with" it, Mayor Doyle Wallace said Thursday. "The problem was that we got four letters from four ministers," Wallace said. "It was a moral issue about" gambling. "We had some people who dropped out of the senior program" because of the bingo games, he said.