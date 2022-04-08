PB mill fire halted by several agencies

A fire at the Twin Rivers Paper Mill at midday on Thursday was contained to an outside area, according to the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services department.

Fire crews responded to a mutual aid request at the paper mill, located at 1701 Jefferson Parkway, at 12:14 p.m. The fire was contained to an outside area that is used to store large bundles of recycled paper the business uses for processing, according to an incident report from the fire department.

Several Jefferson County volunteer fire departments, law enforcement agencies and Arkansas forestry officials were dispatched to assist. Two additional grass/brush fires appeared to have been started by embers that were being blown from the fire of the large paper bundles by the high winds, according to the Pine Bluff Fire Department. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Pine Bluff mill produces sack kraft paper used in the packaging market, according to the company's website. The unbleached kraft paper is used for a variety of bag applications including animal feed, cement and building products, chemicals, food, pet food and shopping bags, stated the website.