Pine Bluff area Church News beginning 4-8-22

• THE VESPER CHOIR of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will perform its 68th presentation of Selections from Handel's "Messiah" at 6 p.m. April 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The free public performance will be directed by Jerron A. Liddell, director of choral activities, according to a news release. Student soloists will include Daniel Johnson II, tenor, of McDonough, Ga.; Kevin Crumpton Jr., tenor, Pine Bluff; Pashu'ar Grissom, alto, Pine Bluff; Allison Malone, soprano, Memphis; and Kristian Hicks, baritone, Monticello.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The drive-thru session will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. State ID's are required to receive one box per family, according to a news release. The effort is sponsored by St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. Financial donations for the project may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. James R. Hooper Sr. is St. John's pastor.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

• FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, July 17-22. OMP plans to do free minor home repairs for residents within a 30-mile radius of the church, according to a news release. Interested residents should complete a Neighbor Application at www.ozarkmissionproject.org. Completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR, 72221, before May 1.

