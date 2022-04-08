Pitching a strength for 2022 Travelers





Jake Scheiner is glad spring training is over. It's not just because that means the regular season is about to begin.

He's seen enough of some of the Seattle Mariners' top young arms.

"It's good to not have to face them anymore," Scheiner said of the likes of George Kirby and Levi Stoudt, who will anchor the 2022 Arkansas Travelers rotation. "I get to finally play defense behind them. ... We have loads of talent and it's exciting to watch."

Kirby, Stoudt and 2020 first-round pick Emerson Hancock -- who finished last year with the Travs and is expected to rejoin the club once healthy -- are the headliners of a youthful squad that will open its season tonight in Frisco, Texas. All three starters are among the Mariners' top seven prospects per MLB.com, with Kirby (No. 32 overall) and Hancock (No. 82 overall) as two of baseball's top 30 young pitchers.

They're products of a farm system that currently ranks second in the sport behind the Baltimore Orioles, and the three will come on the heels of Julio Rodriguez and Matt Brash, a pair of 2021 Travs on Seattle's 2022 opening-day roster.

"It's extremely exciting to get a firsthand glimpse," Manager Collin Cowgill said. "I stand in the bullpen a lot watching these guys throw. ... The stuff that comes out of their hand is really, really, good."

Kirby will get the start in the opener, with him on schedule to make his North Little Rock debut Wednesday night in the third of six games against Springfield.

Seattle's 2019 first-round draft pick out of Elon University, Kirby can top out at 100 mph with a fastball typically in the 96-98 mph range. He'll also mix in a curveball and a slider, and in six starts at Arkansas last season, the 24-year-old right-hander had a 2.77 ERA with 28 strikeouts.

"George has some elite pitches," catcher Jake Anchia said. "He throws very hard, he's got elite command -- some of the best control I've ever seen -- so that just sets George [apart]."

Stoudt also came up to the Travs in late 2021 after spending much of the year at High-A Everett, posting a 2.55 ERA in three starts. Although he's got plenty of speed, it's his arsenal that excites most.

MLB.com grades his fastball, change-up, slider and curve all at 50 or better on the scouts' 20-80 scale.

"Levi Stoudt has a baseball that moves...20 inches in every direction, which is just uncommon for the elite of the elite in the big leagues," Cowgill said. "The fans in Little Rock are going to get a real, real nice show to watch."

With Hancock sidelined, the Travelers' opening day 28-man squad will include six of the Mariners' top 30 prospects. No. 15 Taylor Dollard will join the others in the rotation, and two of the outfield spots will be manned by No. 12 Zach DeLoach and No. 17 Cade Marlowe with No. 24 Kaden Polcovich in the infield.

For all the youth, there are several relative veterans.

Scheiner, entering his fifth minor-league season, spent all of 2021 with Arkansas. So too did Joe Rizzo, now beginning his sixth professional season.

The same also applies to relievers Michael Stryffeler, Collin Kober and Jake Haberer, each of whom is at least 25.

And though the Travelers will have a new pitching coach, hitting coach and third-base coach, Cowgill will be entering his second season as manager.

After playing with nine different MLB organizations over 13 seasons, Cowgill is enjoying the familiarity of returning to the same city.

"It's always a goal to have some comfort, wherever you're going," Cowgill said. "Being back here with some familiar faces, I've been here before. I'm staying in the same neighborhood that I did last year, so it goes a long way going back to the same place."

Travs opener

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 6:35 p.m. Central today

WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas





Arkansas Travelers roster





Name Throws Ht./Wt.

Peyton Alford L HP 6-0/190

Taylor Dollard R HP 6-2/185

David Ellingson R HP 6-2/200

Jake Haberer R HP 6-2/225

Connor Jones R HP 6-3/223

Rob Kaminsky L HP 6-0/195

George Kirby RHP 6-4/215

Collin Kober RHP 6-0/185

Stephen Kolek R HP 6-3/220

Travis Kuhn RHP 5-10/200

Ben Onyshko LHP 6-2/205

Braden Shipley R HP 6-1/190

Michael Stryffeler R HP 6-2/215

Levi Stoudt RHP 6-2/195

Devin Sweet RHP 5-11/185

CATCHERS

Name B/T Ht./Wt.

Jake Anchia R /R 6-1/210

Matt Scheffler R /R 6-2/190

INFIELDERS

Name B/T Ht./Wt.

Jose Caballero R /R 5-11/200

Taylor Featherston R /R 6-1/185

Patrick Frick R /R 6-2/200

Connor Hoover L /R 5-10/195

Kaden Polcovich S /R 5-10/185

Joe Rizzo L /R 5-11/195

Jake Scheiner R /R 6-1/200

Riley Unroe S /R 5-11/180

OUTFIELDERS

Name B/T Ht./Wt.

Zach DeLoach L /R 6-1/205

Tanner Kirwer R /R 6-0/180

Cade Marlowe L /R 6-2/200

Trent Tingelstad L /R 5-10/215

COACHING STAFF

MANAGER Collin Cowgill

HITTING COACH Shawn O’Malley

PITCHING COACH Sean McGrath

At a glance

TRAVELERS April- May SCHEDULE

All times Central

APRIL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

9 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

10 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

11 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

12 Springfield 11:05 a.m.

13 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

14 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

15 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

16 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

17 Off

18 Off

19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

21 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

23 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

24 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.

25 Off

26 Wichita 11:05 a.m.

27 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

28 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

29 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

30 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

MAY

1 Wichita 1:35 p.m.

2 Off

3 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

4 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

5 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

6 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

7 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

8 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

9 Off

10 at San Antonio TBD

11 at San Antonio TBD

12 at San Antonio TBD

13 at San Antonio TBD

14 at San Antonio TBD

14 at San Antonio TBD

15 at San Antonio TBD

16 Off

17 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

18 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

19 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

20 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

21 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

22 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

23 Off

24 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

25 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

26 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

29 Amarillo 5:35 p.m.

30 Off

31 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.









Arkansas Travelers pitcher Levi Stoudt throws for the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 19 in Peoria, Ariz. Stoudt is expected to be one of the anchors for the Travs’ pitching rotation this season with his arsenal of pitches being his biggest strength. (AP/Charlie Riedel)





