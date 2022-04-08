Pitching a strength for 2022 Travelers

Jake Scheiner is glad spring training is over. It's not just because that means the regular season is about to begin.
He's seen enough of some of the Seattle Mariners' top young arms.
"It's good to not have to face them anymore," Scheiner said of the likes of George Kirby and Levi Stoudt, who will anchor the 2022 Arkansas Travelers rotation. "I get to finally play defense behind them. ... We have loads of talent and it's exciting to watch."
Kirby, Stoudt and 2020 first-round pick Emerson Hancock -- who finished last year with the Travs and is expected to rejoin the club once healthy -- are the headliners of a youthful squad that will open its season tonight in Frisco, Texas. All three starters are among the Mariners' top seven prospects per MLB.com, with Kirby (No. 32 overall) and Hancock (No. 82 overall) as two of baseball's top 30 young pitchers.
They're products of a farm system that currently ranks second in the sport behind the Baltimore Orioles, and the three will come on the heels of Julio Rodriguez and Matt Brash, a pair of 2021 Travs on Seattle's 2022 opening-day roster.
"It's extremely exciting to get a firsthand glimpse," Manager Collin Cowgill said. "I stand in the bullpen a lot watching these guys throw. ... The stuff that comes out of their hand is really, really, good."
Kirby will get the start in the opener, with him on schedule to make his North Little Rock debut Wednesday night in the third of six games against Springfield.
Seattle's 2019 first-round draft pick out of Elon University, Kirby can top out at 100 mph with a fastball typically in the 96-98 mph range. He'll also mix in a curveball and a slider, and in six starts at Arkansas last season, the 24-year-old right-hander had a 2.77 ERA with 28 strikeouts.
"George has some elite pitches," catcher Jake Anchia said. "He throws very hard, he's got elite command -- some of the best control I've ever seen -- so that just sets George [apart]."
Stoudt also came up to the Travs in late 2021 after spending much of the year at High-A Everett, posting a 2.55 ERA in three starts. Although he's got plenty of speed, it's his arsenal that excites most.
MLB.com grades his fastball, change-up, slider and curve all at 50 or better on the scouts' 20-80 scale.
"Levi Stoudt has a baseball that moves...20 inches in every direction, which is just uncommon for the elite of the elite in the big leagues," Cowgill said. "The fans in Little Rock are going to get a real, real nice show to watch."
With Hancock sidelined, the Travelers' opening day 28-man squad will include six of the Mariners' top 30 prospects. No. 15 Taylor Dollard will join the others in the rotation, and two of the outfield spots will be manned by No. 12 Zach DeLoach and No. 17 Cade Marlowe with No. 24 Kaden Polcovich in the infield.
For all the youth, there are several relative veterans.
Scheiner, entering his fifth minor-league season, spent all of 2021 with Arkansas. So too did Joe Rizzo, now beginning his sixth professional season.
The same also applies to relievers Michael Stryffeler, Collin Kober and Jake Haberer, each of whom is at least 25.
And though the Travelers will have a new pitching coach, hitting coach and third-base coach, Cowgill will be entering his second season as manager.
After playing with nine different MLB organizations over 13 seasons, Cowgill is enjoying the familiarity of returning to the same city.
"It's always a goal to have some comfort, wherever you're going," Cowgill said. "Being back here with some familiar faces, I've been here before. I'm staying in the same neighborhood that I did last year, so it goes a long way going back to the same place."
Travs opener
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS
WHEN 6:35 p.m. Central today
WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
