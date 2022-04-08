Police probe Marianna death as homicide

Arkansas State Police said Thursday it is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead inside her Marianna home late Wednesday night as a homicide.

The body of Latisha McKenzie, 46, of 642 Meadowbrook Way was discovered dead by Marianna police officers who were conducting a welfare check at the residence at about 5:50 p.m., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Special agents with the state police criminal investigation division found evidence that led them to believe McKenzie was murdered and that her body had been moved to a hallway bathroom, the news release stated.

Authorities said agents were continuing their investigation in Lee County on Thursday and were searching for a person of interest who they said may prove to be a suspect in the homicide.