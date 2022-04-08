PREP BASEBALL: Northside uses big inning to upend Southside

FORT SMITH -- Either Fort Smith Northside or Southside was going to put a tough stretch of conference losses behind them on Thursday with a win in the baseball version of the Battle of Rogers Avenue.

Northside took advantage of some Southside gifts at Hunt's Park to walk off a 12-2 win that was ended early via the run rule.

Northside will rejoin the 6A-West next season due to the new alignment for all sports other than football. The two teams will play a final nonconference game against each other on April 30 at Forsgren Field.

For Northside coach Will Hankins, Thursday was his first win over the cross-town rival. "That's my first one here so that one's a big one," Hankins said. "I will remember it forever especially doing it the way we did."

Northside lost consecutive 6A-Central games to Little Rock Catholic, Conway and North Little Rock after opening 2-0. Southside dropped two straight in the 6A-West to Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, the Grizzlies (8-10) got the early boost, needing just one hit to take a 7-1 lead before blowing the game open with the big hits.

"We've been struggling hitting the ball the last couple of weeks," Hankins said. "Just put the ball in play, that's what we've been preaching. Stop trying to get the result, trust the process and let the results come as they will. That's what they did. They helped us out a little bit but our guys took advantage of it."

Six walks and a base hit by Logan Lundquist, who batted twice in the first inning and walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning, had Northside up, 6-0.

"We have to throw strikes," Southside coach Dale Harpenau said. "We get down early like that and it puts pressure on the offense to do some things and try to get big at the plate and hit two-run home runs instead of trying to put a bunch of hits together to get back in the game. It takes away from other parts of our game."

Bailey Mattingly doubled home Luke Jackson, who had tripled, as Southside (12-7) answered with a run in the second.

Northside countered it with a run of its own on Jayden Darnell's sacrifice fly that scored Drew Giacinti.

Southside scored a run in the fourth on a throwing error, but Darnell belted his fifth homer of the season to put Northside up, 9-2, in the bottom of the inning.

Northside ended it early with three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring double by Jackson Wollscheid, who one-hopped the wall in left center, and a line-drive single by Eli Caldarera that scored Darnell, who was plunked with a pitch, and Wollscheid.

"The two-strike home run by Jayden was huge," Hankins said. "Then getting the three runs with two outs, and Eli came through with that to walk it off. That was great."

Northside freshman McLane Moody was phenomenal on the mound.

He pitched into the fifth inning before Giacinti got two quick outs in the top of the fifth in relief. Moody gave up six hits and struck out nine.

"He's going to be a dandy," Hankins said. "He's been mid- to upper-80s. He was to throw the curveball first pitch for a strike and able to throw the fastball first pitch for a strike. When you can do that and get ahead and it's your count, the hitters are up there guessing. He had nine strikeouts for a freshman."

Northside travels to Cabot this afternoon for a 6A-Central game, while Southside travels to Alma today for another nonconference game before playing Rogers Heritage in the Monday-Tuesday home-and-away series.

"After a night like tonight, you want to get back on the field to get that taste out of your mouth as soon as possible," Harpenau said. "Hopefully, we'll play well and that will carry us into next week against Heritage back into conference play."