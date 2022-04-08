Pulaski County man ordered to pay $130,000 for failure to complete paid-for lawn care, fence installation services

A Pulaski County man has been ordered to pay $130,000 for 13 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the attorney general's office announced Thursday in a news release.

Antonio Flowers of Little Rock failed to complete paid-for services to more than 10 consumers in Central Arkansas, including a children's daycare facility, according to the release. Flowers' business failed to begin or complete lawn care, fence installation and other general home improvement services, according to the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The judgment also requires Flowers to pay an additional $16,545 to the state, which will be disbursed to the victimized consumers. In addition to civil penalties, all of Flowers' business or professional licenses have been suspended until restitution, civil penalties and fees are paid in full, the release said.