Retrial in ex-state senator Gilbert Baker’s federal bribery case set to begin May 17 in Little Rock

A federal judge has set the retrial of a former Republican state senator and GOP party leader on one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and seven counts of honest services wire fraud.

Gilbert Baker, 65, of Conway, was acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit bribery after a lengthy trial last year, but the jury deadlocked on the remaining eight counts. Following the jury's announcement that it could not come to a decision, U.S. Attorney Julie Peters said she would retry Baker on the remaining counts.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. set jury selection and preliminary instructions for May 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard Sheppard Arnold Federal Courthouse in Little Rock. Attorneys are to begin presenting evidence the following day.

In the first trial, the jury deliberated for nearly four days, almost deadlocking midway through. At that point, Marshall ordered them to go home, rest and come back ready to resume deliberations.

The move, called an Allen charge and sometimes referred to as "dynamiting" the jury, was made after Marshall received conflicting notes -- one from the jury foreman and one from a juror -- regarding the state of deliberations near the end of the jury's second day weighing the evidence.

Baker was charged in 2019 with bribing former Faulkner County Judge Mike Maggio with campaign contributions to lower a $5.2 million jury verdict against a nursing home owned by the man who made the contributions.

The former political fundraiser and past chairman of the state Republican Party was accused of acting as a middleman in an effort to bribe Maggio to reduce the jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013 in a lawsuit filed by the family of Martha Bull. Bull died two weeks after being admitted for a one-month rehabilitation stint at the center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith.

At the time of the Bull lawsuit, Baker worked as a lobbyist and fundraiser for the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, in addition to his outside fundraising and lobbying activities on behalf of conservative candidates and causes.

Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He has since been released.

Morton has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The case itself was complex, with no clearly defined "smoking gun," prosecutors and Baker's attorneys agreed. Prosecutors instead tried to connect dots that they said pointed to Baker's guilt.

Jurors in the first trial heard testimony related to phone records showing clusters of calls and texts between Baker and Maggio and between Baker and Morton around relevant times in the government's case. But, without recordings of the calls or printouts of the text messages -- which had been deleted in what Baker's attorneys said were routine mass data deletions -- the actual substance of those communications could not be proved.

During the trial, jurors heard from Morton, Maggio, associates and former associates of Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, and former UCA President Tom Courtway. Jurors also heard from the attorney who set up eight political action committees for Baker that were among 10 PACS to receive donations from Morton intended for Maggio.

Baker served in the Arkansas State Senate from 2001 until 2013 and served as chairman of the state Republican Party from 2004 until 2007. In September 2009 Baker announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate but was defeated in the Republican Party Primary by Sen. John Boozman, who went on to defeat former Sen. Blanche Lincoln for the seat.