Rick Lee Oaklawn Park selections and analysis for Friday, April 8

LEE'S LOCK Road Bible in the fourth

BEST BET Tap for Me in the eighth

LONG SHOT Hightail Cowboy in the sixth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 6-9 (66.7%)

MEET 167-487 (34.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SWANAGE** ships from Fair Grounds following two good front-running turf races, and she is taking a significant drop, and she has finished in the money in four of her five races on dirt. PERSISTO was a clear winner at a higher claiming price in December, and she is a big threat if she can rebound for new trainer Tim Martin. CLOSE TO ME won six of 12 races in 2021, and she is taking a small class jump after a fast-closing third-place finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 SwanageArrietaHartman3-1

7 PersistoJordanMartin7-2

5 Close to MeLopezRosin5-2

4 Mostly AwesomeCabreraBroberg7-2

2 Road TestCastilloHollendorfer9-2

6 DaringHarrPuhl12-1

3 DaigleBaileyRengstorf5-1

2 Purse $106,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3- and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, allowance

STRATOFORTRESS*** was caught in the final strides by a sharp closer in a tough luck second-place finish, and the consistent sprinter should work out an ideal trip in a field with several one-dimensional speedsters. STAYED IN FOR HALF broke sharply and maintained a safe advantage to the wire in a 4-length maiden score, and he is lightly raced and likely to improve. SPARTY SENSE proved stubborn on the lead in a determined maiden victory, and he was full of run in a bullet work last week.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 StratofortressFrancoHollendorfer9-5

5 Stayed in for HalfCabreraAsmussen2-1

2 Sparty SenseArrietaMaker7-2

6 PressureSantanaAsmussen9-2

1 BeeasyPereiraManley12-1

3 Lock UpCourtLukas10-1

3 Purse $46,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

TAXIT** finished second behind a runaway winner in a useful sprint tune-up, and he was claimed by a winning sable and the colt is bred to route. CENTURION has been earning the fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher maiden classification, and he drew a favorable post and switches to a leading rider. PIZZA CHARLIE lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a narrow defeat last month, which he may have needed following a layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 TaxitSaezSharp5-2

1 CenturionArrietaSchultz4-1

6 Pizza CharlieCastilloMartin7-2

7 Words of WisdomCohenDiodoro3-1

2 SuppressorCabreraAsmussen9-2

4 PregameFrancoMartin10-1

3 ContrabandistaCanchariMorse12-1

4 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ROAD BIBLE**** was forwardly placed in a clear second-place finish. He is taking a drop in price and keeps leading rider David Cabrera. FUNANDFUNNY has a pair of recent third-place finishes, and he should benefit from a switch to a high percentage rider. AMERICAN CHAOS possesses good early speed, and he is making his first start for leading trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Road BibleCabreraBroberg9-5

2 FunandfunnySantanaLoy3-1

6 American ChaosBaileyAsmussen5-1

9 SonnyisnotsofunnyMedellinRosin15-1

8 Hard to ParkHarrCline8-1

4 Fallen EmpireCourtMatthews20-1

5 Stud PuppyCanchariZito9-2

1 Major ChanceQuinonezFires15-1

3 African WarriorPereiraPrather15-1

5 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

AVA'S GRACE** did not show her typical speed when fifth in the Grade II Azeri, which was only her second race after a long break, and she was graded stake-placed last season at Oaklawn and is a strong contender with a better start. SUNNY ISLE BEACH has been competitive in both two-turn allowance races at the meeting, and her Beyer figures are strong in this field. TOO PRETTY crossed the wire only a neck behind the second selection just two races back, and she is back at two turns following a restricted stake-placed finish sprinting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Ava's GraceCohenDiodoro5-2

3 Sunny Isle BeachHiraldoVance2-1

4 Too PrettyArrietaPeitz4-1

5 TrouvilleFrancoPowell8-1

7 DrinkatthecreekGonzalezLauer10-1

1 SundialCabreraAsmussen9-2

6 Cupid's MusicCourtDurham15-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

HIGHTAIL COWBOY** raced wide when second best behind a lone-speed winner at Houston, and he competes in state-bred company for the first time and picks up the leading rider. MO VODKA has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing in superior maiden allowance races. MAX'S HEART finished second as a post-time favorite two races back, and the front-runner is sprinting after a dull two-turn effort.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Hightail CowboyCabreraStuart6-1

12 Mo VodkaQuinonezMilligan3-1

4 Max's HeartSaezSmith4-1

6 Cats Gotta ChanceCourtHewitt5-1

9 Risky SituationHarrCline8-1

7 Fetchs BrahmCastilloFires15-1

5 Bumper PoolArrietaVon Hemel10-1

10 UcantmakethistufupGarciaSchultz10-1

13 PeripateticCanchariWitt10-1

14 Lou's ArrowTorresMartin12-1

11 Diesel FuelCourtJackson15-1

2 Serendip RulerBaileyHale15-1

1 SacramentJordanMartin20-1

8 Heart Headed ArkyMedellinLoy30-1

7 Purse $33,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HARDLY A SECRET** defeated a lesser starter field by nearly 7 lengths, and the 15-race winner has been good since claimed by current connections. GO FOR SHERRIE won an impressive seven races in 2021, and he exits a second-place finish against stronger rivals. VENTURE FORTH was a determined late-running winner at this level two races back, and he was compromised by a troubled start in his most recent.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Hardly a SecretCabreraBroberg3-1

2 Go for SherrieArrietaContreras4-1

6 Venture ForthSantanaVillafranco7-2

1 Blueridge MountainSaezSharp2-1

4 Bear OakPereiraCombs8-1

5 Flatout WinnerMedellinLitfin8-1

3 Pepper PikeGarciaSchultz12-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TAP FOR ME*** set a swift early pace and kept on rolling in a fast two-turn maiden victory, and the beautifully bred filly is spotted to repeat. KABOOM BABY has been finishing well and earning competitive Beyer figures sprinting, and the state-bred runner is bred to carry her speed this far. URSULINA finished a fading fourth in her first route try of the season, but she drew an improved post and switches to a winning rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Tap for MeCabreraAsmussen9-5

8 Kaboom BabyQuinonezWitt8-1

1 UrsulinaCohenLukas7-2

6 Guana CayArrietaContreras6-1

5 Jazzy LadyFrancoVan Berg5-1

2 Unbridled TwisterSantanaCates6-1

4 West Side GirlBorelBorel8-1

3 Hot Springs BlingBaileyDonaldson10-1

9 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

A REAL JEWEL** chased an honest pace and gave way grudgingly in a second-place two-turn debut, which earned the fastest last-race Beyer figure. FIFTH RISK is having blinkers removed following a late-running third-place finish, and she did get route experience at Aqueduct. DUPLICITOUS was narrowly defeated at this level and distance Feb. 20, and she may have been overmatched in her last race against allowance runners.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 A Real JewelCourtCompton3-1

5 Fifth RiskSantanaAsmussen5-1

3 DuplicitousCabreraHawley4-1

1 Legendary GiftCohenMartin8-1

10 MohayladyFrancoLukas8-1

7 Right TrappeGarciaPuhl8-1

9 Duchess BubblesQuinonezMilligan10-1

8 Megan's ClaraSaezOrtiz8-1

2 Ipsum GratusArrietaVan Berg10-1

4 My Dams AtitudeCastilloWestermann12-1