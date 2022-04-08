Ryer has No. 3 all-time hammer throw for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Ben Ryer took seventh in the men's hammer throw Thursday at the John McDonnell Invitational -- and fifth among collegiate athletes -- with a throw of 199 feet, 1 inch that ranks third on the Razorbacks' all-time list behind Erich Sullins (222-7) and sophomore Ruben Banks (219-4).

Arkansas State University sophomore Aimar Palma Simo took fifth in the men's hammer (209-3) and ASU sophomore Chastery Fuamatu took fifth in the women's hammer (184-1).

Sullins, a senior in 2019, competed unattached Thursday and finished second with a throw of 222-1. Wichita State's Michael Bryan won the hammer with a mark of 230-9.

The meet will continue today at John McDonnell Field with field events starting at 9:45 a.m. and running events at 3:30 p.m.