School illnesses result in drug arrest

HOPE -- A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in connection with four Yerger Middle School students who were hospitalized after signs of medical distress at school.

The four students began showing symptoms at 11 a.m. Wednesday and administrators immediately rendered medical assistance before the students were taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Hope School District.

Superintendent Jonathan Crossley contacted law enforcement authorities, and Hope police searched the school premises for prohibited substances, according to the news release.

"HPS administration, and the staff of each of the district's schools, take safety very seriously. At HPS we're committed to maintaining an environment free of illicit substances. We will use this opportunity to have continuing conversations with students about the dangers of prescription, non-prescription, and illegal drugs," the news release stated.

Yerger Middle School includes seventh and eighth grades, a school spokesman said.