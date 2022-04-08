SEC allure big for pair of Arkansas football transfers





FAYETTEVILLE -- Two of the University of Arkansas' top transfers -- five-star wideout Jadon Haselwood and five-star linebacker Drew Sanders -- discussed what appealed to them about the Razorbacks in their first media appearances with the team on Thursday.

Speaking after spring practice No. 8, Haselwood said his connections to running backs coach Jimmy Smith and head Coach Sam Pittman and the appeal of the SEC and the offensive scheme all attracted him to Arkansas. Smith was his head coach at Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School in suburban Atlanta a few years back.

Haselwood also got a tout from former Razorbacks wideout Mike Woods, who transferred to Oklahoma after spring ball in 2021 and was on the Sooners' roster with him last year.

"I do have that connection with Coach Smith," Haselwood said. "He was my high school head coach and I just felt like it really made sense for me to come here. Of course, I know Coach Pitt, too, because I was committed to the University of Georgia my freshman year, sophomore year all the way to junior year of high school. It was all just kind of connected that way."

Pittman said the lure of the SEC was also strong.

"I mean, I feel like every school in the SEC, it's just kind of like Southern hospitality if that makes sense," Haselwood said. "Everything is more family oriented. And especially here, you know, just because I've known some of these people before I even signed here."

Sanders, a Denton, Texas, native who transferred from Alabama, said various factors led him to Arkansas.

"I just kind of knew what I was looking for," Sanders said. "I knew I wanted to be a little closer to home. A big deal was staying in the SEC, too.

"Arkansas was first on my list as the place I wanted to visit. I kind of wanted to make that transition from playing with my hand on the ground to standing up a little bit. I thought I could fit in the scheme they're running so they were first on my list.

Sanders is rehabilitating a hamstring injury, while Haselwood is dealing with a left shoulder issue that has put him in a green no-contact jersey since the Razorbacks returned from spring break last week.

"My hamstring is all good," said Sanders, who has been working first team with Bumper Pool all week after splitting time with the starters with Christopher Paul prior to Paul's concussion last Saturday.

"With the bum shoulder, I'm still pushing hard every day, trying to practice and give it everything I've got," Haselwood said. "So hopefully after spring ball I just have time to kind of get it together. But right now I'm just fighting."

Haselwood caught a first-play deep-ball touchdown from KJ Jefferson during a team period late in Thursday's practice.

"KJ, he's got a great touch pass. I can't really compare those quarterbacks, you know, they're all different styles, you know, different conferences. So you really can't compare those, but I'd say I've play with some great talent and I'm excited for what's in store for me and KJ.

Left side flip

On Thursday, Brady Latham worked primarily at left tackle, while Luke Jones moved inside to the left guard spot where Latham started all last season.

Latham was asked if the move might stick.

"I guess we'll see," Latham said. "Coach Kennedy has been moving us all around. A lot of guys play a lot of different positions. I think in spring it's pretty fun trying out new things, like going from tackle to guard and you've seen that with some other guys. So I guess we'll see."

Latham was asked about the defensive line work in spring, which has produced lots of pressure in the offensive backfield.

"They've been playing great," Latham said. "We've had a lot of fun. So, I think both sides of the line are getting better. TC [Taurean Carter] was just in here. He's having an amazing camp."

Injury update

Wideout Jaquayln Crawford will be out for the rest of spring due to a broken leg he suffered in a car wreck during spring break. Crawford had been running mostly with the second group during the spring.

Tight end Trey Knox, who was also involved in a car crash over spring break, missed his fifth consecutive practice as he recovers from a blow to the head. Knox has been attending the practices in his white No. 7 jersey.

Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner (back) missed a second practice in a row, allowing Ty'Kieast Crawford more time with the starting unit on the right side.

Hornsby strikes

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby, wearing a sleek new Axiom helmet from Riddell on Thursday, had a couple of the day's best strikes. The Razorbacks worked their team periods inside the Walker Pavilion because of the strong, gusty winds in Northwest Arkansas most of the day.

Hornsby threw a strong pass to a leaping Harper Cole for an impressive 27-yard touchdown connection relatively early. Later, he found right end Nathan Bax with a laser pass down the left sideline in tight coverage for a long gain. In red-zone work, he threaded in a tight spiral to Jaedon Wilson on an slant for a touchdown. Hornsby had a good run on a pitch from KJ Jefferson while working as a receiver.

As he did on Tuesday, linebacker Jackson Woodard had an interception over the middle against Hornsby.

Jefferson also had a solid day, finding Jadon Haselwood behind the coverage for a 45-yard scoring strike. He also connected with tailback Raheim Sanders deep down field, as Sanders won a strongly contested ball with linebacker Drew Sanders.

Jay hop

Jay (Okla.) High School head Coach Eddie Barnwell and assistant coach Brandon O'Field were among the many high school coaches who attended the Razorbacks' practice on Thursday.

Barnett has a connection to Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, as the two graduated the same year and played on rival teams in eastern Oklahoma. Pittman played at Grove, while Barnwell is coaching at his alma mater, Jay, after he and his wife Leann lived in Centerton a couple of years when Bentonville West's football program was getting off the ground.

Barnwell said Grove had a 2-1 record against Jay during his playing career.

"Sam was a heck of a football player in high school and college," said Barnwell, referencing Pittman's strong play at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

Asked what he saw from Pittman's work at Arkansas, Barnwell said, "Enthusiasm, and the kids have bought in, you can tell."

Kick report

Both kickers went 3 for 4 on field goals to cap the practice, with Cam Little and Jake Bates missing from 51 yards. Little's 51-yarder clanked off the left upright with plenty of leg, while Bates was far left.

