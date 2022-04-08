Soldiers overheard on war crimes

BERLIN -- Germany's foreign intelligence service claims to have intercepted radio communications in which Russian soldiers discuss carrying out indiscriminate killings in Ukraine.

In two separate communications, Russian soldiers described questioning Ukrainian soldiers as well as civilians and then shooting them, according to an intelligence official familiar with the findings.

The findings, first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel and confirmed by three people briefed on the information, further undermine Russia's denials of involvement in the carnage. Russia has claimed variously that atrocities are being carried out only after its soldiers leave occupied areas or that scenes of massacres of civilians are "staged."

Images from Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, have become symbols of the war's atrocities and galvanized calls for investigations into possible war crimes. One person said the radio messages are likely to provide greater insight into suspected atrocities in other towns north of Kyiv that had been held by Russian soldiers.

Germany has satellite images that point to Russia's involvement in the killing of civilians in Bucha, the intelligence official said, but the radio transmissions have not been linked to that location. The foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, may be able to match signals intelligence with videos and satellite images to make connections to specific killings, two people said.

These people also said the radio traffic suggests that members of the Wagner Group, the private military unit with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies, have played a role in attacks on civilians. Another person briefed on the intelligence said the Wagner Group or another private contractor could be involved.

German intelligence officials on Wednesday briefed members of at least two parliamentary committees on the findings, according to people familiar with the process.

"The reported cruelties have affected the members of the respective committees where it was reported very strongly," said one of the people briefed on the intelligence.

Another person said the agency has high confidence in the findings, although it was not specific about how it obtained the radio communications. The third person said the information contributes to understanding of attitudes inside the Russian military but hardly represents "final evidence of who shot whom at what time." This person said the examples discussed by the BND point to an atmosphere of panic leading soldiers to "cut corners."

Alex Whiting, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School who previously coordinated investigations at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, said the key question to discern from intercepted communications is whether soldiers were "acting pursuant to some plan or some general direction."

"Just the fact that they would be talking to each other about these killings would indicate that and would disprove any suggestion that these were kind of spontaneous, random events," he added.

Reliance by Russian troops on nonsecure communication devices, including smartphones and push-to-talk radios, has left their units vulnerable to targeting, Western defense and intelligence officials say.

A spokesperson for the BND declined to comment. A government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, made an elliptical reference Wednesday to "credible indications" that Russian forces in Bucha were interrogating prisoners "who were subsequently executed." He cited only "insights that we have."

Information for this article was contributed by Claire Parker of The Washington Post.