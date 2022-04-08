Sports roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 15, Springdale 0

Kasey Wood struck out 8 of the 9 batters she faced over 3 innings on 46 pitches as 6A-West leading Bentonville rolled on Thursday.

Sara Watson was 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs and Kadence Stafford also added a 3-run double. Hallie Robinson and Alleyna Rushing each had 2 hits for the Lady Tigers (12-1, 6-0).

Bentonville West 7, FS Southside 2

The Lady Wolverines took control in the late innings to claim a road win Thursday.

West (11-2, 5-1) led 3-0 before Southside sliced the margin to 3-2 in the fifth. The Lady Wolverines scored 3 runs in the sixth and 1 more in the seventh to maintain its share of second place in the 6A-West.

Mabry Van Es went the distance and allowed 6 hits to earn the win. Reese Robinson took the loss for the Lady Mavs (2-12, 1-5), allowing 7 hits and 6 earned runs.

West smacked 4 extra-base hits with Maddie Axe, Haley Edgmon, Laynee Tapp and Van Es all contributing doubles. Edgmon, Tapp, Payeton Dilday, Olivia Thornton and Grace Cordell all had 2 hits for West.

Rogers Heritage 8, Fayetteville 1

Elle Riendeau dominated in the circle, scattering 6 hits with 5 strikeouts to lead the Lady War Eagles in 6A-West action.

Grace Pingel set the tone for Heritage (10-8, 4-2) atop the order, going 3-for-3 with 2 stolen bases. Anna Lee was 2-for-4 wth a double and 3 RBIs, and Emily Carpenter and Isabelle Ulepich all added doubles for Heritage.

Kouri Janssen was 1-for-3 with a RBI for the Lady Bulldogs (2-11, 1-5).

Farmington 4, Lincoln 2

The Lady Cardinals fell behind early but rallied for a 2-run win at home Wednesday in nonconference action.

Remi Adams homered for Farmington, which trailed 2-0 in the first on L Riherd's 2-run double for the Lady Wolves (17-5), scoring Brinkley Moreton and Saylor Stidham.

Adams' blast leading off the bottom of the first cut the margin to 2-1. Farmington (9-3) scored 2 runs in the third t take the lead and added another run in fourth.

Kamryn Uher went 4 innings for Farmington and struck out 5, allowing 4 hits. Morgan Uher went 3 innings and struck out 3.

Moreton, a freshman, went the distance for Lincoln and struck out 11 without a walk and allowed 1 earned run while hitting 2 batters.

PREP BASEBALL

Springdale Har-Ber 17, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 0

Ross Felder had three hits and drove in four runs, and Har-Ber scored in every inning to pound Poplar Bluff in a game played Thursday at Tulsa Bishop Kelley.

Felder had an RBI single in the first and another in the second as the Wildcats (15-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead. He then highlighted a five-run third when his triple allowed two runs to score.

Every Har-Ber starter had at least one hit as the Wildcats compiled 16 hits and completed the rout with an eight-run fifth. Kaleb Kellar and Willard Smith drove in two runs apiece for Har-Ber.

Gavin Moore, meanwhile, pitched three innings and picked up the win as he allowed just two hits and struck out five. Ashton Greenlee and Dakota Walters then pitched a hitless inning apiece.

Siloam Springs 10, Rogers Heritage 6

JP Wills' two-run home run snapped a 5-5 tie and led Siloam Springs to a nonconference victory at home over Heritage.

Wyatt Pennington hit a two-out double in the third before Wills lofted his home run over the left-field fence. Heritage (8-8) pulled within 7-6 in the fifth when Carson Willis singled and later scored on a single by Jack Hamm, but Siloam Springs countered with three runs in the fifth.

Ryder Winfrey had two hits and drove in two runs for Siloam Springs, while Pennington also had a solo home run to go with his double. Bennett Crafton was the only War Eagle batter to finish with more than one hit.

Farmington 11, Elkins 1

Michael White had four hits and scored three runs as Farmington picked up a nonconference victory at home over Elkins.

Caden Elsik had three hits and drove in two runs for the Cardinals (10-6-1), who finished with 14 hits and pulled away with six runs in the second inning. Case Enderland added two hits and two RBIs, while Trey Hill also had two hits.

Chase Brown pitched all five innings and allowed just three hits and struck out eight.