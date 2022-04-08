STATE DIVISION I Baseball CAPSULES

Texas-Arlington at UALR

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock RECORDS Texas Arlington 11-18, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 13-12, 3-6 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Texas-Arlington RHP Tanner King (2-2, 4.60 ERA) UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (3-2, 2.58 ERA). Game 2: Texas-Arlington RHP Michael Wong (1-3, 4.37 ERA); UALR RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 5.04 ERA). Game 3: Texas-Arlington RHP Cade Winquest (1-1, 4.23 ERA); UALR TBA COACHES Darin Thomas (400-393 in 15th season at Texas-Arlington and overall) Chris Curry (163-201 in eighth season at UALR and overall) SERIES Texas-Arlington leads 19-9 TV None RADIO None INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Texas-Arlington, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY vs Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY vs. Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway RECORDS Jacksonville State 12-14, 6-3 ASUN Conference; UCA 11-16, 6-3 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Jacksonville State RHP Isaiah Magwood (3-1, 2.61 ERA); UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (2-1, 2.55 ERA). Game 2: Jacksonville State RHP Tanner Jones (1-3, 5.65 ERA) UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-3, 3.69 ERA). Game 3: Jacksonville State RHP Camden Lovrich (1-1, 5.22 ERA); UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-2, 7.80 ERA) COACHES Jim Case (631-515 in 14th season at Jacksonville State and overall) Nick Harlan (11-16 in first season at UCA and overall) SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET None

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Jacksonville State, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Jacksonville State, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Jacksonville State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY at University of Arkansas-Little Rock, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m. Central

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, Jonesboro RECORDS ULL 15-14, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference; ASU 5-21, 0-9 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ULL LHP Brandon Talley (0-1, 3.66 ERA) ASU LHP Justin Medlin (0-3, 3.51 ERA). Game 2: ULL RHP Jacob Schultz (1-3, 3.90 ERA); ASU RHP Will Nash (1-3, 7.50 ERA). Game 3: ULL RHP Jeff Wilson (2-1, 3.52 ERA); ASU LHP Jakob Frederick (0-1, 6.98 ERA).

COACHES Matt Deggs (55-46 in third season at ULL, 242-164 in eighth season overall); Tommy Raffo (335-377-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall) SERIES ULL leads 87-43 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. ULL, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. ULL, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. ULL, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Off WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY at UALR, 6 p.m.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Grambling State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W. E. Jones Park, Grambling, La.

RECORDS UAPB 6-17-1, 3-6 SWAC; Grambling State 11-18, 6-3

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (172-327-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Texas Southern: Davin Pierre (11-18 in first season at Grambling State and overall)

SERIES UAPB leads 31-18

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS Grambling State took an earlier meeting from UAPB when it won 11-7 on Feb. 20, during the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans. ... This is the first of five consecutive road games for the Golden Lions, who'll play at No. 2 Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Grambling State, which is tied with Southern and Prairie View A&M for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division, won its previous league series last week against Alcorn State by outscoring the Braves 57-15 in a three-game sweep. ... Tigers pitcher Shemar Page, who's expected to play this weekend, is second in the conference in ERA at 1.96.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Grambling State, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Grambling State, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY at Grambling State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY Off