1. A large area that is surrounded by seats.

2. A Hawaiian word used when greeting or parting from someone.

3. A distinctive and usually pleasant or savory smell.

4. The main artery of the body.

5. The first letter of the Greek alphabet.

6. The marketplace in ancient Greece.

7. Temporary absence or voluntary cessation of breathing.

8. An American brand of household appliances.

9. A female friend in Spanish.

ANSWERS:

1. Arena

2. Aloha

3. Aroma

4. Aorta

5. Alpha

6. Agora

7. Apnea

8. Amana

9. Amiga