Who knew that Arkansas was such a good training ground for doctors on the rise?

First Dr. Nate Smith, at the time the state's health secretary, left for a job at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was back in mid-2020, when the rest of us had become used to seeing Dr. Smith and the governor give updates on covid-19.

Then Dr. Jose Romero took over as health secretary. Now he's leaving to join the CDC, too.

Most of the credit for this state's performance during the covid crisis must go to the people who've been vaccinated. Which is most of us. But there had to be somebody at the governor's side to provide scientific medical advice to state agencies and We the People, and Dr. Romero did it well. So well that he's moving on to the feds. And now there seems to be a pipeline from Little Rock to Atlanta (where the CDC has its headquarters).

Promotions mean somebody is doing a good job. And when the secretary of a state's health department is doing a good job, we all benefit.