Two people injured Thursday in separate Little Rock shootings, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:27 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two people were injured by gunfire on Thursday in separate incidents in Little Rock, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to 2823 Springer Blvd., about a quarter-mile south of the Little Rock National Cemetery. Officers located a red Dodge Ram with multiple bullet holes, according to an incident report.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

He was transported to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, according to the report.

A separate incident was reported at 11:16 p.m. after ShotSpotter, the gunfire detection system, reported 15 rounds were fired. Officers were later dispatched at a shooting at 1610 S. Woodrow St., according to an incident report from Little Rock police. The address is about 4 miles west-northwest of the earlier shooting and less than a half-mile west of Little Rock Central High School. 

A 37-year-old man was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, police said.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

