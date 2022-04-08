U.N. suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes.

It was a rare, if not unprecedented rebuke against one of the five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote "a historic moment," telling the assembly that, "We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored," and that Russia must be held accountable "for this unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war."

Thomas-Greenfield launched the campaign to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos showing streets in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, strewn with the bodies of civilians after Russian soldiers retreated. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the vote demonstrated how Russian President Vladimir Putin's war "has made Russia an international pariah." He pledged to continue working with other nations to gather evidence to hold Russia accountable, increase the pressure on its economy and isolate it on the international stage.

Russia is only the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the rights council. The other, Libya, was suspended in 2011 by the assembly when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is tasked with spotlighting and approving investigations of rights violations, and it does periodic reviews of the human rights situation in all 193 U.N. member nations.

It has created commissions of inquiry -- which provide its highest level of scrutiny on alleged rights violations and abuses -- for conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, the Palestinian territories and elsewhere.

The vote on the U.S.-initiated resolution suspending Russia was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

Russia's deputy ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin, said after the vote that Russia had already withdrawn from the council before the assembly took action, apparently in expectation of the result. By withdrawing, council spokesman Rolando Gomez said Russia avoided being deprived of observer status at the rights body.

Kuzmin said Russia considers adoption of the resolution "an illegitimate and politically motivated step" by a group of countries with "short-term political and economic interests" that he accused of "blatant and massive violations of human rights."

The 47-member Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members' poor rights records.

Along with Russia, four other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- Britain, China, France and the United States, which rejoined this year -- currently are serving three-year terms on the Human Rights Council. Other members with widely questioned rights records include China, Eritrea, Venezuela, Sudan, Cuba and Libya.

Some countries who did not support the resolution called it premature, noting there are ongoing investigations into whether war crimes have occurred, or said that it would undermine the credibility of the Human Rights Council and the United Nations. Others said the resolution reflected American and European geopolitical agendas and what opponents called Western hypocrisy and selective outrage about human rights.

In addition to a Human Rights Council investigation being led by former Norwegian judge Erik Mose, who previously served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court is conducting an investigation of possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Before the vote, Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged assembly members to keep the Human Rights Council from "sinking" and to suspend Russia, saying it has committed "horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"Russia's actions are beyond the pale," he said. "Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security."

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.