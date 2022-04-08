Wainwright, O’Neill lift Cards in Pujols’ return





ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols held back tears during a lengthy standing ovation. The Cardinals designated hitter put on a big smile instead.

Plenty of reason for those on this opening day in St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five, and the Cardinals celebrated Pujols' return with a 9-0 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

"I was trying to hold it in a little bit," Pujols said. "These fans really appreciate what I've done for this organization and hopefully I can continue to do that and finish strong."

Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who won the managerial debut of 35-year-old Oliver Marmol. Paul Goldschmidt drew four consecutive walks, the first player to do that on opening day since Manny Ramirez in 2002.

The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke'Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning -- just hours after news began to spread that Hayes had agreed to a $70 million, eight-year deal. Hayes said the issue was minor and not related to a wrist injury that spoiled his 2021 season.

"It was just a cramp," he said.

Fans stood and cheered Pujols for nearly a full minute prior to his first at-bat, a flyout to left in the first inning. The 42-year-old played 11 seasons in St. Louis (2001-2011) and helped the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships before leaving to join the Los Angeles Angels.

Pujols, who signed a one-year deal with St. Louis last month, was 0 for 5.

"He looked good, at least as far as his timing," Marmol said.

Added Wainwright: "The time that he was here [before], he was a franchise player. A guy who changed the game and was the face of baseball in St. Louis. To see him come back, to be a part of this clubhouse again, is really, really cool."

Wainwright (1-0) allowed five hits in his sixth opening day start and first since 2016. The 40-year-old struck out six and did not walk a batter. He and the 39-year-old Molina made their 305th start as a battery, fourth most in major league history. Molina made his franchise-record 18th successive opening day start.

O'Neill had an RBI single in the first, then broke the game open with a line-drive home run to left in the second inning against starter JT Brubaker (0-1) for a 4-0 lead.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1 Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in runs to back five shutout innings from Tylor Megill, Jacob deGrom's fill-in as the opening day starter, and New York defeated Washington.

REDS 6, BRAVES 3 Tyler Mahle allowed only an unearned run in five innings to outpitch Max Fried, Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer and Cincinnati spoiled Atlanta's World Series celebration.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 4 Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Milwaukee. Nico Hoerner hit the majors' first home run of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game. Chris Martin (1-0) got two outs for the win in his Cubs debut.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 3, GUARDIANS 1 Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending Kansas City to a victory over Cleveland. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) drove in Witt after his clutch hit, giving Royals reliever Scott Barlow (1-0) a cushion. And after a perfect eighth, Barlow struck out Myles Straw in the ninth to end it.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

NY Mets 5, Washington 1

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Houston at LA Angels, (n)

Boston at NY Yankees, ppd., weather

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd., weather





Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo singles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)







A member of the grounds crew makes final preparations on the field at Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday. The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was postponed because of inclement weather and will be played today. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/48opening/. (AP/Adam Hunger)











