Why didn’t Pelosi stop Capitol riot? Trump asks

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump voiced regret Wednesday over not marching to the U.S. Capitol the day his supporters stormed the building, and he defended his long silence during the attack by claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others were responsible for ending the deadly violence.

"I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn't she doing something about it? Why isn't Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge," Trump said of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in a 45-minute interview with The Washington Post. "I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, 'It's got to be taken care of,' and I assumed they were taking care of it."

Trump has repeatedly rejected blame for stoking the attack with claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and in the interview he refused to say whether he would testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault. Trump said he didn't remember "getting very many" phone calls that day, and he denied removing call logs or using burner phones.

Trump also said he had spoken during his presidency with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. A seven-hour gap in Trump's phone records on Jan. 6, and Thomas' texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging the White House to fight the election results, have come under scrutiny by the Jan. 6 committee.

During the attack, Trump watched television, criticized then-Vice President Mike Pence and made calls pushing lawmakers to overturn the election as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol. He was eventually persuaded by lawmakers, family members and others to release a video asking them to go home -- more than three hours after he urged them to march to the Capitol during a rally near the White House. He was described by advisers as excited about the event.

Trump said he did not regret urging the crowd to come to Washington with a tweet stating that it would "be wild!" He also stood by his rhetoric about the election at the Ellipse rally before the rioters stormed the Capitol. "I said peaceful and patriotic," he said, omitting other comments he made that day.

In fact, Trump said he deserved more credit for drawing such a large crowd -- and that he pressed to march on the Capitol with his supporters but was stopped by his security detail. "Secret Service said I couldn't go. I would have gone there in a minute," he said.

The former president praised organizers of the rally, some of whom have received subpoenas from federal authorities, and repeatedly bragged about the size of the crowd on the Ellipse.

"The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken to. I don't know what that means, but you see very few pictures. They don't want to show pictures, the fake news doesn't want to show pictures," he said. "But this was a tremendous crowd."

BLAMING PELOSI

On at least a dozen occasions in the interview, Trump blamed Pelosi for the events of Jan. 6. On that day, Pelosi was taken to a secure location and worked with military officials and others to help secure the building. Trump supporters stormed her office and vowed to hurt her, with some shouting for her by name.

Pelosi does not have total control over the Capitol Police, as Trump asserted, but shares control of the Capitol with the Senate majority leader. Most decisions on securing the Capitol are made by a police board. He also blamed the D.C. mayor, whose advisers furiously tried to reach Trump's team that day.

"The former president's desperate lies aside, the speaker was no more in charge of the security of the U.S. Capitol that day than Mitch McConnell," the Senate minority leader, said Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi.

Trump said he had not been contacted by the Jan. 6 committee and didn't know what he would do if he were. "It depends what the request is," he said. He has repeatedly invoked executive privilege in an effort to block the committee from seeing documents.

He said the committee's interview with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, for eight hours this week was a "shame and harassment," though he insisted he did not know what she told the members. He said he also did not know what her husband, Jared Kushner, told the committee, and that he had offered the couple "privilege" if they wanted it. They declined, Trump said.

Trump said he had not destroyed any call logs from the afternoon of Jan. 6 and took part in no phone calls on "burner phones," although there is a large gap in his White House phone logs. Trump said he remembered talking to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and other people during that period. He said he had a "very good" memory but could not say exactly who he talked to that afternoon, or when.

"From the standpoint of telephone calls, I don't remember getting very many," he said, later adding, "Why would I care about who called me? If congressmen were calling me, what difference did it make? There was nothing secretive about it. There was no secret."

Trump said he had talked at times during his presidency with Ginni Thomas, whose texts with Meadows urging him to overturn the election were obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. But Trump said he wasn't aware of her electoral efforts. He declined to say whether he thought Meadows should have handed over the text messages to the Jan. 6 committee.

"First of all, her husband is a great justice. And she's a fine woman. And she loves our country," he said.

'I LIKED ZELENSKYY'

Trump also delved into foreign policy, lashing into NATO for not doing more to help Ukraine -- Trump has repeatedly lampooned the organization -- and said he'd threatened NATO leaders during a 2018 meeting in Brussels, a notion his advisers denied vigorously at the time.

"A lot of people are a little bit surprised, I think they're very impressed with Ukraine, but they're not impressed with what NATO is doing, because a lot of people think NATO could be doing more," Trump said.

When asked whether he had changed his mind on Ukraine, which he regularly criticized as president, he began speaking about his impeachment trial that was launched after he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Biden's son Hunter Biden and find an email server.

"I liked Zelenskyy from the beginning for one reason. When we had the impeachment hoax, based on a perfect phone call, he totally backed me up, and I didn't ask him to do that. They asked him, and he said, he absolutely did nothing wrong," Trump said.

"He said there was no quid pro quo. He didn't even know what his people were talking about. He thought they were crazy. ... So I gained great respect for him there."

Trump offered few ideas for what he would do to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a savvy negotiator for sending troops to the Ukrainian border but thought he "overplayed his hand" by invading.

Some top Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump's continued praise of Putin. Trump said he had not spoken to Putin since leaving office.

"Now, it's a hard situation. What they should do is lower the price of oil. Because you need money to fight wars. At $150 a barrel and going up to more, you look at it, it's going up to numbers that nobody has ever seen, it's already the highest it's ever been in history. The first thing they should do is lower the price of oil by using the liquid gold we have underneath our feet," he said.

Oil prices have been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine, but as of Thursday the price was below $100 a barrel.

INSISTENCE ON FRAUD

The former president also had a lot to say about domestic matters.

Trump declined to relinquish the idea that he could have been reinstated as president after he lost the election, a notion that has been rejected by Republicans and even some of his advisers. He also repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, saying new findings from Georgia would emerge next week. He said they would be released by a group called True the Vote and would show millions of illegal votes, but he offered no proof.

Numerous court cases have rejected assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.

The former president also refused to say whether he would ever endorse a Republican candidate who did not accede to his election fraud demands. "Some of them are more into it than others," he said. "But the ones who are into it, they are really into it. They have no doubt."

He sought during much of the interview to tout his political supremacy in the Republican Party, beginning the interview with a statement about how popular he was within the GOP. He decried news coverage that indicated otherwise and talked of how many people wanted his endorsement, while vowing to stop the Republicans who favored impeaching him.

"Our numbers are higher than ever," he said.

Trump said it was true he has told advisers that his health would factor into whether he would run again in 2024 but that he was currently in good health.

"You always have to talk about health. You look like you're in good health, but tomorrow, you get a letter from a doctor saying come see me again. That's not good when they use the word again," he said.

"I don't want to comment on running, but I think a lot of people are going to be very happy by my decision," he said, adding: "Because it's a little boring now."