Work on I-430 pavement scheduled

A contractor preparing the pavement for a high-performance treatment designed to restore its smoothness will conduct weather permitting, the following northbound lane closings between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock:

• Two lanes from 8 p.m. today to noon Saturday.

• Single lane from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

• Two lanes from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

• Single lane from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning Monday, two lanes northbound will be closed in the same location from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, the department said.