2 men acquitted in abduction plot





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jurors on Friday acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and said they were deadlocked on charges against two others.

The jury of six men and six women found Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris innocent of all charges against them, and did not reach any verdicts on the charges against Barry Croft and Adam Fox. All four men had been accused of plotting to snatch Whitmer, a Democrat, from her vacation home in 2020.

As the verdicts were read, federal prosecutors and FBI agents sat in silence while Harris and Caserta hugged their attorneys.

"Obviously we're disappointed in the outcome," Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said outside the courthouse. "We still believe in the jury system, and really, there's not too much more I can say at this time. I appreciate the time the jury put in. They listened to a lot of evidence, deliberated quite a bit."

During weeks of testimony at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, prosecutors showed jurors inflammatory social media posts and chat messages from the defendants, and presented audio secretly recorded by an FBI informant. One former co-defendant who pleaded guilty testified that he hoped to set off a chain of events that would prevent Joe Biden from being elected president and would perhaps foment a civil war.

"That was the whole plan: They wanted to kick that off by kidnapping the governor," Nils Kessler, a federal prosecutor, said during closing arguments.

Witness after witness for the prosecution recounted regular training sessions during the summer of 2020, called "field training exercises," in which members went through shooting drills, received medical training and practiced navigation skills.

Others described how some members of the group twice went to scope out Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan, where prosecutors said they planned to abduct her. On one of those trips, they had the wrong address for the house, so they just drove aimlessly down her street.

No attack ever took place and no final date for an abduction was set, testimony showed, and the details of the alleged plan sometimes differed from witness to witness.

"There was no plan to kidnap the governor, and there was no agreement between these four men," Joshua Blanchard, an attorney for Croft, said in closing arguments. He said the government tried to conjure up a conspiracy by using a network of informants and undercover agents, and that "without a plan, the snitches needed to make it look like" there was movement toward a plan.

Whitmer did not testify or appear in court during the trial.

As the pandemic began in 2020, Whitmer took a more restrictive approach than some other Midwestern governors, keeping many rules in place even when new virus case numbers dropped. At the time of the arrests of the men in October 2020, the governor criticized President Donald Trump's rhetoric about hate groups. Whitmer is up for reelection this fall.

During the trial, secretly recorded audio and chat messages showed members of the group repeatedly airing grievances about the government, especially about covid-19 restrictions, and expressing openness to a range of possible attacks. But the central tension of the case was where the right to free speech, even hateful speech, ended and the speech became a crime.

Defense attorneys sought to portray FBI informant Dan Chappel, a military veteran who pretended to befriend the men while surreptitiously recording them, as a leader of the group.

Harris, the only one of the four defendants to testify in his own defense, repeatedly said that he never joined a plot to kidnap Whitmer, even though he acknowledged sending text messages suggesting violent acts against her. In one such message, he suggested posing as a pizza delivery driver and killing the governor when she answered the door.

"Words hurt you? Words scare you?" Harris said under cross-examination, referring derisively to Chappel, who had testified earlier in the trial that he feared the group's anti-government and anti-law-enforcement rhetoric would escalate into violence.

Prosecutors focused on the mounting rhetoric that circulated in the group chat messages and in conversations at training sessions.

"Which Governor is going to end up dragged off and hung for treason first?" Croft posted on Facebook in 2020, according to an FBI agent who examined his account.

Another FBI agent testified that Caserta had posted that year on social media about the Second Amendment giving people the right to "kill agents of the government when they become tyrannical."

In May, near the height of the pandemic lockdowns, Caserta had posted that it was "about time Americans use" the Second Amendment "for its intended purpose," the FBI agent told the jury.





Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends an event with President Joe Biden in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)





